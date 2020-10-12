Poland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Nations League preview: where to watch, team news
Monday 12 October 2020
Poland face Bosnia and Herzegovina in UEFA Nations League Group 1– all you need to know.
Poland face Bosnia and Herzegovina in UEFA Nations League Group 1 in Wroclaw on Wednesday 14 October at 19:45 CET.Poland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina: live build-up
Where to watch the game on TV
As they stand
• Poland are unbeaten in seven home games (W5 D2) following their first home fixture in Group 1, Sunday's 0-0 draw against Italy.
• The Bosnians are two points adrift at the bottom of the group, but have taken points off both Italy and the Netherlands. Edin Džeko's next international goal will be his 60th.
Previous meetings
• Poland came from behind to win 2-1 against Bosnia and Herzegovina in September, in the sides’ first competitive meeting; Kamil Glik captained the team in Robert Lewandowski’s absence, and scored.
• The Poles also had the better of the countries' previous games: W1 D1 in a pair of friendlies in Antalya, Turkey. The Bosnians are thus in search of their first win against Poland in the teams’ fourth encounter.
What the coaches say
Jerzy Brzęczek, Poland coach: "If you don't concede against Italy, one of the best teams in the world, you can be satisfied. But up front, we lacked efficiency; we were not able to make the decisive pass at the last moment. In general, I have two tasks. To make this team play well and to put fresh blood into it. [Against Italy] we started with four young players and they did well. It is a really promising sign."
Dušan Bajević, Bosnia and Herzegovina coach: "The two points we have won in the Nations Legue are worth a lot to us and now we are going to Poland to win, because we do not want to be the last in the group. This country has great players and some younger ones confirmed that [in the 1-1 draw in the Netherlands. Some will play against Poland. For various reasons, we are not doing well on the physical plane, but the players are doing their best."
Next up
15/11: Netherlands vs Bosnia and Herzegovina
15/11: Italy vs Poland