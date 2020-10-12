Portugal vs Sweden Nations League preview: where to watch, team news

Portugal face Sweden in UEFA Nations League Group 3 in Lisbon on Wednesday 14 October at 20:45 CET.

Where to watch the game on TV

As they stand

• Portugal top the section on goal difference following Sunday's 0-0 draw against France.

• Sweden are tooted to the foot of the table and remain without a point following their 2-1 loss to Croatia.



Previous meetings

Highlights: Sweden 0-2 Portugal

• Portugal’s record in 19 games against Sweden reads W6 D6 L7; they won 2-0 in Solna in September, Cristiano Ronaldo scoring his 100th and 101st international goals.

• Sweden played at the Estádio José Alvalade at UEFA EURO 2004, producing one of their most memorable performances in a 5-0 victory against Bulgaria in the group stage.

What the coaches say

Fernando Santos, Portugal coach: "[Sunday's 0-0 against France was] a very even game. The players were too cautious. I don't know if there was too much respect from both sides, but the game looked like that. It wasn't very fast, but it was even. It was a game that lacked a more aggressive dynamic in the search for a goal."

Janne Andersson, Sweden coach: "I think we were worth a little more [than a 2-1 defeat against Croatia on Sunday]. But you can not just stare blindly at the result. It's bitter as hell to lose. Other than that, I think there are a lot of good things we can take with us. I am sure we will see a lot of good things when we watch the match back."

Next up

14/11: Sweden vs Croatia

14/11: Portugal vs France