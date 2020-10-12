- UEFA Nations League 2020/21

Estádio José Alvalade - Lisbon
Group stage - League A - Group 3
Portugal
-
-
Sweden
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5
    • 1
    • 2
    • 3
    • 4
    • 5

      Portugal vs Sweden Nations League preview: where to watch, team news

      Monday 12 October 2020

      Portugal face Sweden in UEFA Nations League Group 3 – all you need to know.

      Cristiano Ronaldo scores his second against Sweden in September
      Cristiano Ronaldo scores his second against Sweden in September AFP via Getty Images

      Portugal face Sweden in UEFA Nations League Group 3 in Lisbon on Wednesday 14 October at 20:45 CET.

      Portugal vs Sweden: live build-up

      Where to watch the game on TV

      Fans can find their local UEFA Nations League broadcast partner(s) here

      As they stand

      • Portugal top the section on goal difference following Sunday's 0-0 draw against France.

      • Sweden are tooted to the foot of the table and remain without a point following their 2-1 loss to Croatia.

      Previous meetings

      Highlights: Sweden 0-2 Portugal
      Highlights: Sweden 0-2 Portugal

      • Portugal’s record in 19 games against Sweden reads W6 D6 L7; they won 2-0 in Solna in September, Cristiano Ronaldo scoring his 100th and 101st international goals.

      • Sweden played at the Estádio José Alvalade at UEFA EURO 2004, producing one of their most memorable performances in a 5-0 victory against Bulgaria in the group stage.

      What the coaches say

      Fernando Santos, Portugal coach: "[Sunday's 0-0 against France was] a very even game. The players were too cautious. I don't know if there was too much respect from both sides, but the game looked like that. It wasn't very fast, but it was even. It was a game that lacked a more aggressive dynamic in the search for a goal."

      Janne Andersson, Sweden coach: "I think we were worth a little more [than a 2-1 defeat against Croatia on Sunday]. But you can not just stare blindly at the result. It's bitter as hell to lose. Other than that, I think there are a lot of good things we can take with us. I am sure we will see a lot of good things when we watch the match back."

      Next up

      14/11: Sweden vs Croatia
      14/11      : Portugal vs France

      © 1998-2020 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Monday 12 October 2020

      Related Items