- UEFA Nations League 2020/21

Wembley Stadium Connected by EE - London
Group stage - League A - Group 2
England
-
-
Denmark
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5
    • 1
    • 2
    • 3
    • 4
    • 5

      England vs Denmark Nations League preview: where to watch, team news

      Monday 12 October 2020

      England face Denmark in UEFA Nations League Group 2 – all you need to know.

      Harry Kane and Christian Eriksen after September's 0-0 draw
      Harry Kane and Christian Eriksen after September's 0-0 draw Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Ima

      England face Denmark in UEFA Nations League Group 2 in London on Wednesday 14 October at 20:45 CET.

      England vs Denmark: live build-up

      Where to watch the game on TV

      Fans can find their local UEFA Nations League broadcast partner(s) here

      As they stand

      • England conceded for the first time in seven games as they beat Belgium 2-1 on Sunday, that result sending them a point clear at the top of Group 2.

      • Denmark impressed in their 3-0 win in Iceland on Sunday, and could join England on seven points with a win at Wembley.

      Previous meetings

      Highlghts: Denmark 0-0 England
      Highlghts: Denmark 0-0 England

      • England’s record in 22 previous meetings with Denmark is W13 D5 L4; the sides drew 0-0 in Copenhagen in their first Group A2 tussle in September.

      • The teams’ most recent encounter at Wembley was a friendly game in March 2014; England's Daniel Sturridge scored the only goal.

      What the coaches say

      Gareth Southgate, England manager: "[In the 2-1 win against Belgium] every time somebody got beaten, there was another man to tidy up. We had a 20-minute period where we were getting caught by overloads and one-twos down the side but they rode through that … when you think the front players, plus Declan [Rice] and Trent [Alexander-Arnold] are so young, it's a brilliant experience for them.

      Kasper Hjulmand, Denmark coach: "Very few teams come to Iceland and get a 3-0 win. It's almost always very tight, if you are lucky enough to get a chance. We played a strong match defensively. And we only gave a couple [of chances] away in the first half. I have to praise the team for being so open [to my ideas] and for their commitment. It was a 100% performance from everybody."

      Next up

      15/11: Denmark vs Iceland
      15/11: Belgium vs England

      © 1998-2020 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Monday 12 October 2020

      Related Items