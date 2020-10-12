England vs Denmark Nations League preview: where to watch, team news

England face Denmark in UEFA Nations League Group 2 in London on Wednesday 14 October at 20:45 CET.

As they stand

• England conceded for the first time in seven games as they beat Belgium 2-1 on Sunday, that result sending them a point clear at the top of Group 2.

• Denmark impressed in their 3-0 win in Iceland on Sunday, and could join England on seven points with a win at Wembley.



Previous meetings

Highlghts: Denmark 0-0 England

• England’s record in 22 previous meetings with Denmark is W13 D5 L4; the sides drew 0-0 in Copenhagen in their first Group A2 tussle in September.

• The teams’ most recent encounter at Wembley was a friendly game in March 2014; England's Daniel Sturridge scored the only goal.

What the coaches say

Gareth Southgate, England manager: "[In the 2-1 win against Belgium] every time somebody got beaten, there was another man to tidy up. We had a 20-minute period where we were getting caught by overloads and one-twos down the side but they rode through that … when you think the front players, plus Declan [Rice] and Trent [Alexander-Arnold] are so young, it's a brilliant experience for them.

Kasper Hjulmand, Denmark coach: "Very few teams come to Iceland and get a 3-0 win. It's almost always very tight, if you are lucky enough to get a chance. We played a strong match defensively. And we only gave a couple [of chances] away in the first half. I have to praise the team for being so open [to my ideas] and for their commitment. It was a 100% performance from everybody."

Next up

15/11: Denmark vs Iceland

15/11: Belgium vs England