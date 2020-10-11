- UEFA Nations League 2020/21

RheinEnergieStadion - Cologne
Group stage - League A - Group 4
Germany
-
-
Switzerland
      Germany vs Switzerland Nations League preview: where to watch, team news

      Sunday 11 October 2020

      Germany face Switzerland in UEFA Nations League Group 4 – all you need to know.

      Action from the sides' September meeting
      AFP via Getty Images

      Germany face Switzerland in UEFA Nations League Group 4 in Cologne on Tuesday 13 October at 20:45 CET.

      Germany vs Switzerland: live build-up

      Where to watch the game on TV

      Fans can find their local UEFA Nations League broadcast partner(s) here

      As they stand

      • Germany are second in Group A4, two points adrift of Spain. Joachim Löw's side drew their first two games 1-1, surrendering leads at home against Spain and away against Switzerland, and had to withstand another comeback in Ukraine on Saturday in a 2-1 win.

      • Switzerland are bottom of the section with a point from three games, narrow losses in Ukraine (2-1) and Spain (1-0) either side of the 1-1 draw at home to Germany.

      Previous meetings

      Highlights: Switzerland 1-1 Germany
      • The sides drew 1-1 in Group A4 in September, but Germany have still had much the better of the neighbours’ 52 meetings to date: W36 D7 L9.

      • The Swiss had beaten Germany in their previous encounter, 5-3 in a May 2012 friendly in Basel in which Eren Derdiyok scored a hat-trick. It remains their lone victory in the sides’ last 21 duels (W1 D3 L17).

      What the coaches say

      Joachim Löw, Germany: "It makes sense to play with a similar team on Tuesday [as we did against Ukraine on Saturday]. It's the first time in ten months we have been able to play with this team. If no-one has picked up an injury, I won't be making many changes."

      Vladimir Petković, Switzerland: "We want to go there, produce another positive performance [like the Spain one] and pick up points while we're there."

      Next up

      14/11: Switzerland vs Spain
      14/11: Germany vs Ukraine

