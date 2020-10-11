Germany vs Switzerland Nations League preview: where to watch, team news
Sunday 11 October 2020
Germany face Switzerland in UEFA Nations League Group 4 – all you need to know.
Germany face Switzerland in UEFA Nations League Group 4 in Cologne on Tuesday 13 October at 20:45 CET.Germany vs Switzerland: live build-up
Where to watch the game on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Nations League broadcast partner(s) here
As they stand
• Germany are second in Group A4, two points adrift of Spain. Joachim Löw's side drew their first two games 1-1, surrendering leads at home against Spain and away against Switzerland, and had to withstand another comeback in Ukraine on Saturday in a 2-1 win.
• Switzerland are bottom of the section with a point from three games, narrow losses in Ukraine (2-1) and Spain (1-0) either side of the 1-1 draw at home to Germany.
Previous meetings
• The sides drew 1-1 in Group A4 in September, but Germany have still had much the better of the neighbours’ 52 meetings to date: W36 D7 L9.
• The Swiss had beaten Germany in their previous encounter, 5-3 in a May 2012 friendly in Basel in which Eren Derdiyok scored a hat-trick. It remains their lone victory in the sides’ last 21 duels (W1 D3 L17).
What the coaches say
Joachim Löw, Germany: "It makes sense to play with a similar team on Tuesday [as we did against Ukraine on Saturday]. It's the first time in ten months we have been able to play with this team. If no-one has picked up an injury, I won't be making many changes."
Vladimir Petković, Switzerland: "We want to go there, produce another positive performance [like the Spain one] and pick up points while we're there."
Next up
14/11: Switzerland vs Spain
14/11: Germany vs Ukraine