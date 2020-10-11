- UEFA Nations League 2020/21

NSK Olimpiyskiy - Kyiv
Group stage - League A - Group 4
Ukraine
-
-
Spain
      Ukraine vs Spain Nations League preview: where to watch, team news

      Sunday 11 October 2020

      Ukraine face Spain in UEFA Nations League Group A4 – all you need to know.

      The teams line up ahead of their meeting in September
      The teams line up ahead of their meeting in September Getty Images

      Ukraine face Spain in UEFA Nations League Group A4 in Kyiv on Tuesday 13 October at 20:45 CET.

      Ukraine vs Spain: live build-up

      Where to watch the game on TV

      As they stand

      • Ukraine's ten-match unbeaten home run (W9 D1) ended with Saturday's 2-1 loss to Germany. They kicked off Group A4 with a 2-1 success against Switzerland in Lviv, but lost 4-0 in Spain three days later. Defeat here will end their hopes of top spot.

      • Spain are unbeaten in 14 games (W11 D3) and top Group A4, two points clear of Germany. They kicked off with a creditable 1-1 away draw against Germany then produced a sparkling performance to beat Ukraine 4-0 before a more edgy display against Switzerland on Saturday, winning 1-0.

      Previous meetings

      Highlights: Spain 4-0 Ukraine
      • Ukraine are still waiting for their first win against Spain as the sides meet for the seventh time; they have lost all five encounters since holding Spain 2-2 in their first meeting, a March 2003 EURO qualifier.

      • They have not scored in the last four encounters, including September's 4-0 Group A4 reversal in Madrid. Current coach Andriy Shevchenko is the last Ukrainian to strike against the Spanish (in a 2-1 loss in Elche in September 2003).

      What the coaches say

      Luis Enrique, Spain: "We're trying to generate competition [for places in the starting XI], that people see everyone can play. The objective is to form a block of 23 players, all of whom know they will get their chance and when they are not playing, help."

      More to follow

      Next up

      14/11: Switzerland vs Spain
      14/11: Germany vs Ukraine

