Ukraine vs Spain Nations League preview: where to watch, team news

Ukraine face Spain in UEFA Nations League Group A4 in Kyiv on Tuesday 13 October at 20:45 CET.

As they stand

• Ukraine's ten-match unbeaten home run (W9 D1) ended with Saturday's 2-1 loss to Germany. They kicked off Group A4 with a 2-1 success against Switzerland in Lviv, but lost 4-0 in Spain three days later. Defeat here will end their hopes of top spot.

• Spain are unbeaten in 14 games (W11 D3) and top Group A4, two points clear of Germany. They kicked off with a creditable 1-1 away draw against Germany then produced a sparkling performance to beat Ukraine 4-0 before a more edgy display against Switzerland on Saturday, winning 1-0.

Previous meetings

• Ukraine are still waiting for their first win against Spain as the sides meet for the seventh time; they have lost all five encounters since holding Spain 2-2 in their first meeting, a March 2003 EURO qualifier.

• They have not scored in the last four encounters, including September's 4-0 Group A4 reversal in Madrid. Current coach Andriy Shevchenko is the last Ukrainian to strike against the Spanish (in a 2-1 loss in Elche in September 2003).

What the coaches say

Luis Enrique, Spain: "We're trying to generate competition [for places in the starting XI], that people see everyone can play. The objective is to form a block of 23 players, all of whom know they will get their chance and when they are not playing, help."

Next up

14/11: Switzerland vs Spain

14/11: Germany vs Ukraine