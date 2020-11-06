Belgium vs England Nations League preview: where to watch, team news

Belgium face England in UEFA Nations League Group A2 in Brussels on Sunday 15 November at 20:45 CET.

Where to watch the game on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Nations League broadcast partner(s) here

As they stand

• Belgium top Group A2 with nine points. If they beat England, and Denmark drop points against Iceland, Roberto Martínez side will open up an unassailable lead at the top of the section. They have won their last ten competitive home games, scoring 46 goals in the process.

• England are third in the section, level with second-placed Denmark on seven points, but with a slightly inferior goal difference. The Three Lions have won their last four competitive away games without conceding.



Previous meetings

Highlights: England 2-1 Belgium

• This is the sides' seventh competitive meeting with both teams boasting identical records so far: W2 D2 L2. England beat Belgium 2-1 when the sides met at Wembley on Matchday 3.

• England have not played in Brussels for 50 years; they won 3-1 in a friendly game against the Red Devils at the Anderlecht Stadium on their last visit, in February 1970.



What the coaches say

Roberto Martínez, Belgium coach: "It's important that Romelu [Lukaku] is there. We believe that there is still some time to analyse his situation and decide whether he can play or not. Eden [Hazard] made a very positive comeback. He has already played two games [for Real Madrid]. He makes progression and he makes minutes and that's good."

Gareth Southgate, England manager: "We are looking at the balance of the squad positionally firstly. Phil Foden has had a lot of football with his club most recently and Mason Greenwood [not selected] has had less game time with Manchester United. Jordan Pickford's performances have been excellent and that has not been a difficult decision for me. We have some competition for places, but I would have to say that there is nobody who I think is challenging at the moment to push him out of that position."

Next up

18/11: England vs Iceland

18/11: Belgium vs Denmark