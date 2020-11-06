Portugal vs France Nations League preview: where to watch, team news

Portugal face France in UEFA Nations League Group A3 in Lisbon on Saturday 14 November at 20:45 CET.

Where to watch the game on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Nations League broadcast partner(s) here

As they stand

• Portugal stand unbeaten at the top of Group A3, and lead France by virtue of superior goal difference; +8 compared to Les Bleus' +4. The holders are unbeaten in six competitive games (W5 D1). Both of their most recent games at the Está﻿dio do SL Benfica ended in draws.

• France are on an 11-game unbeaten competitive run (W9 D2). They won their only previous game at the Está﻿dio do SL Benfica: 2-1 win against England at UEFA EURO 2004.



Previous meetings

Highlights: France 0-0 Portugal

• The world champions held the European champions to a 0-0 draw when the sides met in Saint-Denis on Matchday 3. France have had the better of the teams' competitive meetings (W3 D1 L1), but that lone defeat was a painful one: 1-0 after extra time at the Stade de France in the UEFA EURO 2016 final.

• Including friendlies, France have won their last five away games against Portugal, a run that began with a 4-2 success in 1947. Most recently, they won 1-0 at Lisbon's Está﻿dio José Alvalade in 2015, Mathieu Valbuena scoring the only goal.



What the coaches say

Fernando Santos, Portugal coach: "There is a clear objective, which is to get to the final four and try to defend the title. We can take the opportunity to look at players from our extended squad. Paulinho and Pedro Neto are part of that list of 40 or 50 players that I think are all very good. There are none of them that I do not trust or do not have quality."

Didier Deschamps, France coach: "I wouldn't say there's any risk of burnout, but fitness is something that needs to be taken into account. These past weeks, the players played in nine matches: one every three days, including the European competitions. I can't say I'm not relieved when I see one of my internationals start on the bench for his club! We're adapting to this calendar and to the sanitary situation, which is a bit intimidating, so we're preparing also on the psychological side: for example, having to play in empty stadiums."

Next up

17/11: Croatia vs Portugal

17/11: France vs Sweden