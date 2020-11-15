Netherlands 3-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina: Dutch win relegates visitors

The Netherlands have got their UEFA Nations League campaign back on track thanks to a comfortable win against Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georginio Wijnaldum scoring twice in a breathtaking attacking display from the hosts.

Wijnaldum delight as Dutch get back on track

Match in brief

Wijnaldum rattled in two goals in the opening 14 minutes to boost his side's hopes of reaching the UEFA Nations League finals and seal Bosnia and Herzegovina's relegation to League B.

The first came with just six minutes on the clock as the Oranje captain wrapped up a neat passing move by sweeping Denzel Dumfries's centre into the net. He then doubled his tally from close range, nudging in Steven Berghuis's header across goal following a swift break.

Memphis Depay added a third ten minutes after the interval, capping more fine team play to turn in a Dumfries cross. Substitute Smail Prevljak reduced the deficit with his first touch of the match just after the hour mark, firing in after good work by Edin Višća.

The Netherlands can still reach the UEFA Nations League finals Getty Images

Derek Brookman, Netherlands reporter

A comprehensive win by Frank de Boer's men. Time and time again they found a way through a defence that repelled them consistently in the first match between the sides. Great performances all round, but Owen Wijndal, Berghuis and Wijnaldum excelled, particularly in the first half.

Fedja Krvavac, Bosnia and Herzegovina reporter

This defeat means a farewell to League A of the UEFA Nations League. The absence of some key players was obvious, such as captain Edin Džeko. The Dutch found space in midfield far too easily, and it was only with the introduction of Benjamin Tatar, Prevljak and Amar Rahmanović that the visitors managed to threaten. This is a heavy blow for the players, who will have the opportunity to show themselves in a better light against Italy in Sarajevo.

Reaction

Georginio Wijnaldum, Netherlands midfielder: "It had been five games since we'd won, so it was a good feeling to win again. If I'm playing more in a sitting role, I don't get in the box that often, but tonight I was playing as a No10 so I'm expected to. I basically just did my job."

Owen Wijndal, Netherlands defender: "When it was 3-0, maybe we relaxed a little too much. After they scored, they had a free-kick on the edge of our box and I thought: 'If this goes in, things could get really tense.' But it didn't, and in the end we deserved our win."

Dušan Bajević, Bosnia and Herzegovina coach: "We came to try to achieve a result that suited us and we knew that possession of the ball was their greatest quality, but we failed. The Netherlands played better and they were faster. We had some chances from which we could have scored, and they would have played a key role."

Darko Todorović, Bosnia and Herzegovina defender: "A difficult match. The Netherlands are a very good team. In the first half, we gave them too many opportunities to build. In the second half, we were better. We scored, although we might have got a better result. Our more aggressive play did not allow them too many chances."



Frank de Boer has his first win as Netherlands coach ANP Sport via Getty Images

Key stats

Frank de Boer secured his first win as Netherlands coach at the fifth attempt.

Wijnaldum has now scored 12 goals in his last 19 internationals.

The Netherlands had managed two goals in their previous five matches before tonight.

Depay has now notched 11 goals in his last 20 Netherlands outings.

Bosnia and Herzegovina are now winless in their last six UEFA Nations League encounters.

Line-ups

Netherlands: Krul; Dumfries (Hateboer 64), De Vrij, Blind, Wijndal (Van Aanholt 79); Klaassen, Wijnaldum (Van de Beek 64), F De Jong; Berghuis (Stengs 89), L De Jong, Depay (Promes 79)

Bosnia and Herzegovina: Šehić; Todorović, Hadzikadunic, Saničanin, Kolašinac; Cimirot, Pjanić (Ziljkić 90), Krunić (Rahmanović 78); Višća (Tatar 78), Hodžić (Prevljak 61), Gojak (Danilović 61)

What's next?

18/11: Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Italy

18/11: Poland vs Netherlands