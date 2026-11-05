Europe's most-capped men's international players: Cristiano Ronaldo retires on 234 appearances for Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player to reach 200 international appearances when featuring for Portugal against Iceland in June 2023 – marking the occasion with an 89th-minute winner – and has now retired on a total of 234 caps.

The Portuguese star had first made the world record his own by winning his 197th cap against Liechtenstein on 23 March 2023, scoring two goals in the process. He took his tally to 199 against Bosnia and Herzegovina in UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying on 17 June 2023 before achieving the double century in Iceland three days later.

Ronaldo: 'An unbelievable achievement'

Ronaldo surpassed the European landmark of 180 – set by Spain's Sergio Ramos – in 2021, while his outing against Morocco in the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarter-finals drew him level with Bader Al-Mutawa's previous world record of 196 caps for Kuwait. The 41-year-old surged clear before announcing his international retirement on 5 November 2026.

234: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

Europe's runaway top scorer in international games, Ronaldo moved beyond the 100-goal mark in September 2020, equalled Ali Daei's world record of 109 strikes during EURO 2020, and eclipsed it on European Qualifiers duty on 1 September 2021. The 2016 European champion struck his 144th, 145th and 146th goals in summer 2026 as he became the first player to score at six World Cup final tournaments.

Watch great Cristiano Ronaldo goals for Portugal

206: Luka Modrić (Croatia)*

The puppet-master rose above long-time team-mate Darijo Srna to become his nation's most-capped player in March 2021. "When will you stop playing?" wife Vanja asked the inspiration behind Croatia's run to the 2018 World Cup final. "I don't know, my love," came the reply. "You'll have to be patient." Modrić captained Croatia to back-to-back World Cup semi-finals when they reached the last four in 2022 and inspired them to the 2023 UEFA Nations League final.

180: Sergio Ramos (Spain)

Ramos bettered Gianluigi Buffon's old European record of 176 caps while playing for Spain in their UEFA Nations League game in Switzerland on 14 November 2020. The youngest European man to reach 100 caps, at the age of 26 in March 2013, Ramos won two UEFA European Championship titles and one World Cup. He retired in February 2023 having not appeared for his country since March 2021.

176: Gianluigi Buffon (Italy)

A 2006 World Cup winner with the Azzurri, Buffon made his final Italy outing in a March 2018 friendly against Argentina. That achievement surpassed the moment he beat Dino Zoff's national record of 112 caps in 2011. "When I made my Italy debut back in 1997, getting to this total was just a dream for me," he said.

170: Robert Lewandowski (Poland)*

The 38-year-old striker reached 150 caps in Poland's 2-1 victory over Türkiye in their final friendly before EURO 2024. He has now appeared in four EURO final tournaments, scoring in all of them, including three goals at EURO 2020, and also featured at the World Cup in 2018 and 2022, when Poland reached the round of 16.

167: Iker Casillas (Spain) ﻿

A goalkeeping marvel at Real Madrid, Casillas summed up his experience of playing for Spain as "Responsibility. Pride. Satisfaction. Happiness. Commitment. Respect for those who preceded me. An infinity of words – and doing everything for the Spanish fans." Like Ramos, he won two EUROs and a World Cup with his country.

Casillas career highlights

166: Vitālijs Astafjevs (Latvia)

"I love football and have always loved it," said the journeyman midfielder after he played his farewell international, aged 39, in November 2010. Astafjevs's personal pinnacle came when representing Latvia at EURO 2004. "We worked a miracle, everyone was amazed," he said. "That was true happiness."

162: Ivan Perišić (Croatia)*

Still scoring goals and laying on assists at age 37, Ivan Perišić has been a mainstay for Croatia since his debut in 2011. A standout for Inter during the prime of his club career, Perišić holds Croatia's record for most goals and goal contributions at major tournaments, most notably scoring and assisting in the 2018 World Cup semi-final win over England, and scoring in the eventual final loss to France. He was still producing in year 15 at international level, registering once and providing an assist during Croatia's campaign at the 2026 World Cup.

159: Konstantin Vassiljev (Estonia)

The former Flora midfielder, who also played in Slovenia, Russia and Poland in his career, seemed to be improving with age before retiring in November 2024. He scored 14 league goals in the 2023 season – you have to go back to 2006 for the last time he found the net more often – despite turning 39 during that campaign.

157: Jan Vertonghen (Belgium)

The former Ajax and Tottenham centre-back returned to his native Belgium in 2022, signing for Anderlecht after two years with Benfica. He made his senior international debut in June 2007, playing the full 90 minutes of a EURO 2008 qualifier against Portugal. Vertonghen helped Belgium reach UEFA EURO 2024 on his 151st appearance, before announcing his international retirement after the Red Devils lost to France in the round of 16.

156: Martin Reim (Estonia)

"There is no way I could go on playing until I die," said midfielder Reim as he made his farewell outing – aged 38 – in 2009, ending a 17-year run in the national team. Save for a brief spell with Finland's KooTeePee, the Flora stalwart spent his entire club career in his homeland. He also enjoyed a spell as Estonia coach from 2016 to 2019.

152: Granit Xhaka (Switzerland)*

The combative midfielder played in his fourth World Cup in 2026, having also taken part in three EUROs for Switzerland. "I've been lucky and privileged to play alongside some really big names, and for a team that have achieved a lot in recent years," he said. "It's not a given that you'll make it to every finals competition."﻿

152: Edin Džeko (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

The tall, powerful striker volleyed his first international goal on his debut in a 2007 win against Türkiye, and the 'Bosnian Diamond' helped to take his team to their first major finals, the 2014 World Cup. Team captain for over a decade, he has long since been Bosnia and Herzegovina's top scorer and most-capped international, and helped his side qualify for a second World Cup with a play-off final success against Italy in 2026. Džeko's final game came against Sweden in October 2026, signing off in front of a packed stadium of his adoring home fans in Zenica.

151: Christian Eriksen (Denmark)*

First capped at the age of 18 in March 2010 – just two months after his maiden appearance for Ajax's senior team – Eriksen soon emerged as an indispensable talent thanks to his creativity and vision. The well-travelled attacking midfielder suffered a cardiac arrest during Denmark's opening game at EURO 2020, but he returned to international action in March 2022 and became his country's most capped player during EURO 2024.

150: Lothar Matthäus (West Germany/Germany)

A European champion in 1980 and a World Cup winner ten years later, the midfield colossus bestrode two eras of German football. A box-to-box midfielder who played as a sweeper later in his career, Matthäus earned respect from Diego Maradona, who said: "He is the best rival I've ever faced. I guess that's all you need to know."

Lothar Matthäus with the World Cup trophy in 1990 Bongarts/Getty Images

*Yet to retire from international football

Data correct as of 5 November 2026