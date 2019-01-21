2019 European football calendar
Monday 21 January 2019
Article summary
New competitions, old favourites: map out all the key dates for your diary, including fixtures, awards and final tournaments.
Article top media content
Article body
For information only. All dates subject to change. Some events, including match and draw dates, still to be scheduled.
Finals in bold
January
21–26 January: UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship preliminary round
29 January–3 February: FIFA Futsal World Cup qualifying preliminary round
February
1 February: UEFA Futsal Champions League finals draw, Almaty
6 February: UEFA Executive Committee meeting, Rome
7 February: UEFA Congress, Rome
12/13, 19/20 February: UEFA Champions League round of 16, first legs
12/14 February: UEFA Europa League round of 32, first legs
15–17 February: UEFA Women's Futsal EURO 2019 finals, Gondomar
19/20 February: UEFA Youth League play-offs
20/21 February: UEFA Europa League round of 32, second legs
21 February: UEFA Women's EURO 2021 qualifying draw, Nyon
22 February: UEFA Europa League round of 16 and UEFA Youth League knockout draws, Nyon
March
5/6, 12/13 March: UEFA Champions League round of 16, second legs
7 March: UEFA Europa League round of 16, first legs
10–30 March: UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship elite round
12/13 March: UEFA Youth League round of 16
14 March: UEFA Europa League round of 16, second legs
15 March: UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League quarter-final & semi-final draws, Nyon
20/21 March: UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-finals, first legs
20 March–1 April: UEFA European Under-17 Championship elite round
20–26 March: 2021 UEFA European Under-21 Championship qualifiers
20–26 March: UEFA European Under-19 Championship elite round
21–23 March: European Qualifiers 2018-20, group stage matchday one
24–26 March: European Qualifiers 2018-20, group stage matchday two
26–31 March: UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship main round
27/28 March: UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-finals, second legs
April
2/3 April: UEFA Youth League quarter-finals
3–9 April: UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship elite round
4 April: UEFA European Under-17 Championship finals draw, Dublin
5 April: UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship finals draw, Albena
9/10 April: UEFA Champions League quarter-finals, first legs
11 April: UEFA Europa League quarter-finals, first legs
16 April: UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship draw, Scotland
16/17 April: UEFA Champions League quarter-finals, second legs
18 April: UEFA Europa League quarter-finals, second legs
20/21 April: UEFA Women's Champions League semi-finals, first legs
26–28 April: UEFA Futsal Champions League finals, Almaty
26 April: UEFA Youth League semi-finals, Nyon
27/28 April: UEFA Women's Champions League semi-finals, second legs
29 April: UEFA Youth League final, Nyon
30 April/1 May: UEFA Champions League semi-finals, first legs
May
2 May UEFA Europa League semi-finals, first legs
3–19 May: UEFA European Under-17 Championship, Republic of Ireland
5–17 May: UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship, Bulgaria
7/8 May: UEFA Champions League semi-finals, second legs
9 May: UEFA Europa League semi-finals, second legs
18 May: UEFA Women's Champions League final, Budapest
25 May–16 June: FIFA U-20 World Cup, Poland
29 May: UEFA Executive Committee meeting, Baku
29 May: UEFA Europa League final, Baku
31 May: UEFA European Under-19 Championship finals draw, Yerevan
June
1 June: UEFA Champions League final, Madrid
5 June: UEFA Nations League semi-final, Portugal v Switzerland (Porto)
5–11 June: 2021 UEFA European Under-21 Championship qualifiers
6 June: UEFA Nations League semi-final, Netherlands v England (Guimaraes)
7–8 June: European Qualifiers 2018-20, group stage matchday three
7 June–7 July: FIFA World Women's World Cup, France
9 June: UEFA Nations League final (Porto) & match for third place (Guimaraes)
10–11 June: European Qualifiers 2018-20, group stage matchday four
11 June: UEFA Champions League & UEFA Europa League preliminary round draws, Nyon
16–30 June: UEFA European Under-21 Championship, Italy
18 June: UEFA Champions League first & second qualifying round draws, and UEFA Europa League second qualifying round draw (champions path), Nyon
18–26 June: UEFA Regions' Cup finals, Bavaria
19 June: UEFA Europa League first & second qualifying round draws (main path), Nyon
21 June: UEFA Women's Champions League qualifying round draw, Nyon
25 June: UEFA Champions League preliminary round, semi-finals
27 June: UEFA Europa League preliminary round, first legs
28 June: UEFA Champions League preliminary round, final round
July
4 July: UEFA Europa League preliminary round, second legs
4 July: UEFA Futsal Champions League preliminary & main round draw, Nyon
9/10 July: UEFA Champions League first qualifying round, first legs
11 July: UEFA Europa League first qualifying round, first legs
14–27 July: UEFA European Under-19 Championship, Armenia
16/17 July: UEFA Champions League first qualifying round, second legs
16–28 July: UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship, Scotland
18 July: UEFA Europa League first qualifying round, second legs
22 July: UEFA Champions League & UEFA Europa League third qualifying round draws, Nyon
23/24 July: UEFA Champions League second qualifying round, first legs
25 July: UEFA Europa League second qualifying round, first legs
30/31 July: UEFA Champions League second qualifying round, second legs
August
1 August: UEFA Europa League second qualifying round, second legs
5 August: UEFA Champions League & UEFA Europa League play-off round draws, Nyon
6/7 August: UEFA Champions League third qualifying round, first legs
7–13 August: UEFA Women's Champions League qualifying round
8 August: UEFA Europa League third qualifying round, first legs
13 August: UEFA Champions League third qualifying round, second legs
14 August: UEFA Super Cup, Istanbul
15 August: UEFA Europa League third qualifying round, second legs
17 August: UEFA Women's Champions League round of 32 draw, Nyon
20/21 August: UEFA Champions League play-off round, first legs
22 August: UEFA Europa League play-off round, first legs
26 August–3 September: UEFA Women's EURO 2021 qualifiers
27/28 August: UEFA Champions League play-off round, second legs
27 August–1 September: UEFA Futsal Champions League preliminary round
29 August: UEFA Champions League & UEFA Youth League group stage draws and UEFA awards, Monaco
29 August: UEFA Europa League play-off round, second legs
30 August: UEFA Europa League group stage draw, Monaco
September
3 September: UEFA Youth League domestic champions path first and second round draws, Nyon
5–7 September: European Qualifiers 2018-20, group stage matchday five
5–10 September: 2021 UEFA European Under-21 Championship qualifiers
8–10 September: European Qualifiers 2018-20, group stage matchday six
8–14 September: UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship finals, Riga
10 September–28 October: UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship qualifying round
11/12 September: UEFA Women's Champions League round of 32 first legs
17/18 September: UEFA Champions League group stage, matchday one
17/18 September: UEFA Youth League group stage, matchday one
19 September: UEFA Europa League group stage, matchday one
24 September: UEFA Executive Committee meeting
25/26 September: UEFA Women's Champions League round of 32 second legs
30 September: UEFA Women's Champions League round of 16 draw, Nyon
30 September–8 October: UEFA Women's EURO 2021 qualifiers
October
1/2 October: UEFA Champions League group stage, matchday two
1/2 October: UEFA Youth League group stage, matchday two & domestic champions path first round, first leg
1–8 October: UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship qualifying round
3 October: UEFA Europa League group stage, matchday two
8–13 October: UEFA Futsal Champions League main round
8–15 October: UEFA European Under-19 Championship qualifying round
10–12 October: European Qualifiers 2018-20, group stage matchday seven
10–15 October: 2021 UEFA European Under-21 Championship qualifiers
13–15 October: European Qualifiers 2018-20, group stage matchday eight
16/17 October: UEFA Women's Champions League round of 16 first legs
18 October: UEFA Futsal Champions League elite round draw, Nyon
22/23 October: UEFA Champions League group stage, matchday three
22/23 October: UEFA Youth League group stage, matchday three & domestic champions path first round, second leg
22–27 October: FIFA Futsal World Cup qualifying main round
24 October: UEFA Europa League group stage, matchday three
30/31 October: UEFA Women's Champions League round of 16 second legs
November
4–12 November : UEFA Women's EURO 2021 qualifiers
5/6 November: UEFA Champions League group stage, matchday four
5/6 November: UEFA Youth League group stage, matchday four & domestic champions path second round, first leg
7 November: UEFA Europa League group stage, matchday four
7 November: FIFA Futsal World Cup elite round draw, Nyon
7 November: UEFA Futsal EURO 2022 qualifying draw, Nyon
8 November: UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final and semi-final draws, Nyon
13–19 November: UEFA European Under-19 Championship qualifying round
14–16 November: European Qualifiers 2018-20, group stage matchday nine
14–19 November: 2021 UEFA European Under-21 Championship qualifiers
17–19 November: European Qualifiers 2018-20, group stage matchday ten
19–24 November: UEFA Futsal Champions League elite round
22 November: UEFA European Women's Under-17 & U19 Championships elite round & 2020/21 qualifying round draws, Nyon
22 November: UEFA EURO 2020 qualifying play-off draw
26/27 November: UEFA Champions League group stage, matchday five
26/27 November: UEFA Youth League group stage, matchday five & domestic champions path second round, second leg
28 November: UEFA Europa League group stage, matchday five
30 November: UEFA EURO 2020 finals draw
December
2 December: UEFA Executive Committee meeting
10/11 December: UEFA Champions League group stage, matchday six
12 December: UEFA Europa League group stage, matchday six
16 December: UEFA Champions League round of 16, UEFA Europa League round of 32 & UEFA Youth League play-off draws, Nyon