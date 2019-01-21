2019 European football calendar

For information only. All dates subject to change. Some events, including match and draw dates, still to be scheduled.

Finals in bold

January

21–26 January: UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship preliminary round

29 January–3 February: FIFA Futsal World Cup qualifying preliminary round

February

The UEFA Women's Futsal EURO trophy ©FPF

1 February: UEFA Futsal Champions League finals draw, Almaty

6 February: UEFA Executive Committee meeting, Rome

7 February: UEFA Congress, Rome

12/13, 19/20 February: UEFA Champions League round of 16, first legs

12/14 February: UEFA Europa League round of 32, first legs

15–17 February: UEFA Women's Futsal EURO 2019 finals, Gondomar

19/20 February: UEFA Youth League play-offs

20/21 February: UEFA Europa League round of 32, second legs

21 February: UEFA Women's EURO 2021 qualifying draw, Nyon

22 February: UEFA Europa League round of 16 and UEFA Youth League knockout draws, Nyon

March

5/6, 12/13 March: UEFA Champions League round of 16, second legs

7 March: UEFA Europa League round of 16, first legs

10–30 March: UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship elite round

12/13 March: UEFA Youth League round of 16

14 March: UEFA Europa League round of 16, second legs

15 March: UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League quarter-final & semi-final draws, Nyon

20/21 March: UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-finals, first legs

20 March–1 April: UEFA European Under-17 Championship elite round

20–26 March: 2021 UEFA European Under-21 Championship qualifiers

20–26 March: UEFA European Under-19 Championship elite round

21–23 March: European Qualifiers 2018-20, group stage matchday one

24–26 March: European Qualifiers 2018-20, group stage matchday two

26–31 March: UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship main round

27/28 March: UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-finals, second legs

April

The UEFA Youth League final takes place in Nyon ©Getty Images

2/3 April: UEFA Youth League quarter-finals

3–9 April: UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship elite round

4 April: UEFA European Under-17 Championship finals draw, Dublin

5 April: UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship finals draw, Albena

9/10 April: UEFA Champions League quarter-finals, first legs

11 April: UEFA Europa League quarter-finals, first legs

16 April: UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship draw, Scotland

16/17 April: UEFA Champions League quarter-finals, second legs

18 April: UEFA Europa League quarter-finals, second legs

20/21 April: UEFA Women's Champions League semi-finals, first legs

26–28 April: UEFA Futsal Champions League finals, Almaty

26 April: UEFA Youth League semi-finals, Nyon

27/28 April: UEFA Women's Champions League semi-finals, second legs

29 April: UEFA Youth League final, Nyon

30 April/1 May: UEFA Champions League semi-finals, first legs

May

2 May UEFA Europa League semi-finals, first legs

3–19 May: UEFA European Under-17 Championship, Republic of Ireland

5–17 May: UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship, Bulgaria

7/8 May: UEFA Champions League semi-finals, second legs

9 May: UEFA Europa League semi-finals, second legs

18 May: UEFA Women's Champions League final, Budapest

25 May–16 June: FIFA U-20 World Cup, Poland

29 May: UEFA Executive Committee meeting, Baku

29 May: UEFA Europa League final, Baku

31 May: UEFA European Under-19 Championship finals draw, Yerevan

June

The UEFA Champions League final venue ©Getty Images

1 June: UEFA Champions League final, Madrid

5 June: UEFA Nations League semi-final, Portugal v Switzerland (Porto)

5–11 June: 2021 UEFA European Under-21 Championship qualifiers

6 June: UEFA Nations League semi-final, Netherlands v England (Guimaraes)

7–8 June: European Qualifiers 2018-20, group stage matchday three

7 June–7 July: FIFA World Women's World Cup, France

9 June: UEFA Nations League final (Porto) & match for third place (Guimaraes)

10–11 June: European Qualifiers 2018-20, group stage matchday four

11 June: UEFA Champions League & UEFA Europa League preliminary round draws, Nyon

16–30 June: UEFA European Under-21 Championship, Italy

18 June: UEFA Champions League first & second qualifying round draws, and UEFA Europa League second qualifying round draw (champions path), Nyon

18–26 June: UEFA Regions' Cup finals, Bavaria

19 June: UEFA Europa League first & second qualifying round draws (main path), Nyon

21 June: UEFA Women's Champions League qualifying round draw, Nyon

25 June: UEFA Champions League preliminary round, semi-finals

27 June: UEFA Europa League preliminary round, first legs

28 June: UEFA Champions League preliminary round, final round

July

4 July: UEFA Europa League preliminary round, second legs

4 July: UEFA Futsal Champions League preliminary & main round draw, Nyon

9/10 July: UEFA Champions League first qualifying round, first legs

11 July: UEFA Europa League first qualifying round, first legs

14–27 July: UEFA European Under-19 Championship, Armenia

16/17 July: UEFA Champions League first qualifying round, second legs

16–28 July: UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship, Scotland

18 July: UEFA Europa League first qualifying round, second legs

22 July: UEFA Champions League & UEFA Europa League third qualifying round draws, Nyon

23/24 July: UEFA Champions League second qualifying round, first legs

25 July: UEFA Europa League second qualifying round, first legs

30/31 July: UEFA Champions League second qualifying round, second legs

August

1 August: UEFA Europa League second qualifying round, second legs

5 August: UEFA Champions League & UEFA Europa League play-off round draws, Nyon

6/7 August: UEFA Champions League third qualifying round, first legs

7–13 August: UEFA Women's Champions League qualifying round

8 August: UEFA Europa League third qualifying round, first legs

13 August: UEFA Champions League third qualifying round, second legs

14 August: UEFA Super Cup, Istanbul

15 August: UEFA Europa League third qualifying round, second legs

17 August: UEFA Women's Champions League round of 32 draw, Nyon

20/21 August: UEFA Champions League play-off round, first legs

22 August: UEFA Europa League play-off round, first legs

26 August–3 September: UEFA Women's EURO 2021 qualifiers

27/28 August: UEFA Champions League play-off round, second legs

27 August–1 September: UEFA Futsal Champions League preliminary round

29 August: UEFA Champions League & UEFA Youth League group stage draws and UEFA awards, Monaco

29 August: UEFA Europa League play-off round, second legs

30 August: UEFA Europa League group stage draw, Monaco

September

3 September: UEFA Youth League domestic champions path first and second round draws, Nyon

5–7 September: European Qualifiers 2018-20, group stage matchday five

5–10 September: 2021 UEFA European Under-21 Championship qualifiers

8–10 September: European Qualifiers 2018-20, group stage matchday six

8–14 September: UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship finals, Riga

10 September–28 October: UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship qualifying round

11/12 September: UEFA Women's Champions League round of 32 first legs

17/18 September: UEFA Champions League group stage, matchday one

17/18 September: UEFA Youth League group stage, matchday one

19 September: UEFA Europa League group stage, matchday one

24 September: UEFA Executive Committee meeting

25/26 September: UEFA Women's Champions League round of 32 second legs

30 September: UEFA Women's Champions League round of 16 draw, Nyon

30 September–8 October: UEFA Women's EURO 2021 qualifiers

October

1/2 October: UEFA Champions League group stage, matchday two

1/2 October: UEFA Youth League group stage, matchday two & domestic champions path first round, first leg

1–8 October: UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship qualifying round

3 October: UEFA Europa League group stage, matchday two

8–13 October: UEFA Futsal Champions League main round

8–15 October: UEFA European Under-19 Championship qualifying round

10–12 October: European Qualifiers 2018-20, group stage matchday seven

10–15 October: 2021 UEFA European Under-21 Championship qualifiers

13–15 October: European Qualifiers 2018-20, group stage matchday eight

16/17 October: UEFA Women's Champions League round of 16 first legs

18 October: UEFA Futsal Champions League elite round draw, Nyon

22/23 October: UEFA Champions League group stage, matchday three

22/23 October: UEFA Youth League group stage, matchday three & domestic champions path first round, second leg

22–27 October: FIFA Futsal World Cup qualifying main round

24 October: UEFA Europa League group stage, matchday three

30/31 October: UEFA Women's Champions League round of 16 second legs

November

4–12 November : UEFA Women's EURO 2021 qualifiers

5/6 November: UEFA Champions League group stage, matchday four

5/6 November: UEFA Youth League group stage, matchday four & domestic champions path second round, first leg

7 November: UEFA Europa League group stage, matchday four

7 November: FIFA Futsal World Cup elite round draw, Nyon

7 November: UEFA Futsal EURO 2022 qualifying draw, Nyon

8 November: UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final and semi-final draws, Nyon

13–19 November: UEFA European Under-19 Championship qualifying round

14–16 November: European Qualifiers 2018-20, group stage matchday nine

14–19 November: 2021 UEFA European Under-21 Championship qualifiers

17–19 November: European Qualifiers 2018-20, group stage matchday ten

19–24 November: UEFA Futsal Champions League elite round

22 November: UEFA European Women's Under-17 & U19 Championships elite round & 2020/21 qualifying round draws, Nyon

22 November: UEFA EURO 2020 qualifying play-off draw

26/27 November: UEFA Champions League group stage, matchday five

26/27 November: UEFA Youth League group stage, matchday five & domestic champions path second round, second leg

28 November: UEFA Europa League group stage, matchday five

30 November: UEFA EURO 2020 finals draw

December

2 December: UEFA Executive Committee meeting

10/11 December: UEFA Champions League group stage, matchday six

12 December: UEFA Europa League group stage, matchday six

16 December: UEFA Champions League round of 16, UEFA Europa League round of 32 & UEFA Youth League play-off draws, Nyon