Friendly fixtures and results during Nations League

Below is a full list of the friendly fixtures and results that took place during the UEFA Nations League 2018/19 League Phase.

The League Phase was made up of four leagues of either three or four-team groups. As a result, countries in three-team groups were available for friendlies during certain international windows.

Matchday one

Belgium consigned Scotland to a heavy home loss ©Getty Images

Wednesday 5 September: Slovakia 3-0 Denmark

Thursday 6 September: Austria 2-0 Sweden, Netherlands 2-1 Peru, Portugal 1-1 Croatia

Friday 7 September: Scotland 0-4 Belgium

Matchday two

Sunday 9 September: Germany 2-1 Peru

Monday 10 September: Russia 5-1 Czech Republic

Tuesday 11 September: England 1-0 Switzerland, Northern Ireland 3-0 Israel, Poland 1-1 Republic of Ireland

Matchday three

Spain kept up their fine form in Wales ©Getty Images

Wednesday 10 October: Albania 0-0 Jordan, Italy 1-1 Ukraine

Thursday 11 October: France 2-2 Iceland, Turkey 0-0 Bosnia and Herzegovina, Wales 1-4 Spain

Matchday four

Sunday 14 October: Scotland 1-3 Portugal

Monday 15 October: Croatia 2-1 Jordan

Tuesday 16 October: Belgium 1-1 Netherlands, Denmark 2-0 Austria, Sweden 1-1 Slovakia

Matchday five

Wednesday 14 November: Switzerland 0-1 Qatar

Thursday 15 November: England 3-0 United States, Germany 3-0 Russia, Poland 0-1 Czech Republic, Republic of Ireland 0-0 Northern Ireland, Israel 7-0 Guatemala

Matchday six

Sunday 18 November: Spain 1-0 Bosnia and Herzegovina

Monday 19 November: Iceland 2-2 Qatar

Tuesday 20 November: Albania 1-0 Wales, France 1-0 Uruguay, Italy 1-0 United States, Turkey 0-0 Ukraine