Friendly fixtures and results during Nations League
Tuesday 20 November 2018
The full list of friendly results from the games that took place around the inaugural UEFA Nations League.
Below is a full list of the friendly fixtures and results that took place during the UEFA Nations League 2018/19 League Phase.
The League Phase was made up of four leagues of either three or four-team groups. As a result, countries in three-team groups were available for friendlies during certain international windows.
Matchday one
Wednesday 5 September: Slovakia 3-0 Denmark
Thursday 6 September: Austria 2-0 Sweden, Netherlands 2-1 Peru, Portugal 1-1 Croatia
Friday 7 September: Scotland 0-4 Belgium
Matchday two
Sunday 9 September: Germany 2-1 Peru
Monday 10 September: Russia 5-1 Czech Republic
Tuesday 11 September: England 1-0 Switzerland, Northern Ireland 3-0 Israel, Poland 1-1 Republic of Ireland
Matchday three
Wednesday 10 October: Albania 0-0 Jordan, Italy 1-1 Ukraine
Thursday 11 October: France 2-2 Iceland, Turkey 0-0 Bosnia and Herzegovina, Wales 1-4 Spain
Matchday four
Sunday 14 October: Scotland 1-3 Portugal
Monday 15 October: Croatia 2-1 Jordan
Tuesday 16 October: Belgium 1-1 Netherlands, Denmark 2-0 Austria, Sweden 1-1 Slovakia
Matchday five
Wednesday 14 November: Switzerland 0-1 Qatar
Thursday 15 November: England 3-0 United States, Germany 3-0 Russia, Poland 0-1 Czech Republic, Republic of Ireland 0-0 Northern Ireland, Israel 7-0 Guatemala
Matchday six
Sunday 18 November: Spain 1-0 Bosnia and Herzegovina
Monday 19 November: Iceland 2-2 Qatar
Tuesday 20 November: Albania 1-0 Wales, France 1-0 Uruguay, Italy 1-0 United States, Turkey 0-0 Ukraine