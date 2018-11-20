Return to Play: UEFA is preparing for the safe return of its elite competitions.

Friendly fixtures and results during Nations League

Tuesday 20 November 2018

The full list of friendly results from the games that took place around the inaugural UEFA Nations League.

Below is a full list of the friendly fixtures and results that took place during the UEFA Nations League 2018/19 League Phase.

The League Phase was made up of four leagues of either three or four-team groups. As a result, countries in three-team groups were available for friendlies during certain international windows.

Matchday one

Wednesday 5 September: Slovakia 3-0 Denmark
Thursday 6 September: Austria 2-0 Sweden, Netherlands 2-1 Peru, Portugal 1-1 Croatia
Friday 7 September: Scotland 0-4 Belgium

Matchday two

Sunday 9 September: Germany 2-1 Peru
Monday 10 September: Russia 5-1 Czech Republic
Tuesday 11 September: England 1-0 Switzerland, Northern Ireland 3-0 Israel, Poland 1-1 Republic of Ireland

Matchday three

Wednesday 10 October: Albania 0-0 Jordan, Italy 1-1 Ukraine
Thursday 11 October: France 2-2 Iceland, Turkey 0-0 Bosnia and Herzegovina, Wales 1-4 Spain

Matchday four

Sunday 14 October: Scotland 1-3 Portugal
Monday 15 October: Croatia 2-1 Jordan
Tuesday 16 October: Belgium 1-1 Netherlands, Denmark 2-0 Austria, Sweden 1-1 Slovakia

Matchday five

Wednesday 14 November: Switzerland 0-1 Qatar 
Thursday 15 November: England 3-0 United States, Germany 3-0 Russia, Poland 0-1 Czech Republic, Republic of Ireland 0-0 Northern Ireland, Israel 7-0 Guatemala

Matchday six

Sunday 18 November: Spain 1-0 Bosnia and Herzegovina
Monday 19 November: Iceland 2-2 Qatar
Tuesday 20 November: Albania 1-0 Wales, France 1-0 Uruguay, Italy 1-0 United States, Turkey 0-0 Ukraine

