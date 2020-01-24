UEFA Nations League trophy and music revealed

The UEFA Nations League trophy and competition anthem were first unveiled at the 2018/19 League Phase draw in Lausanne.

The trophy was revealed on stage by UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin just prior to the draw. It was inspired by the UEFA Nations League logo, a first for a UEFA competition.

The story behind the trophy

The flag that represents all 55 UEFA national associations competing within the promotion/relegation format is elegantly wrapped around a flag pole. The trophy is entirely made of sterling silver that on the inside carries the competition colours. The reflection of these colours on the silver surface is one of the characteristics that make this trophy unique.

"The first thing we wanted was for people to start thinking what this trophy represented – the pinnacle of a nation, the raising of a flag," said Hélder Pombinho, creative director of the brand agency responsible for the trophy. "When we see this trophy being raised, that's what we imagine, as if we were watching the flags of all the nations being raised, as the high point of winning this tournament."

Listen to the UEFA Nations League anthem

The trophy weighs in at 7.5kg and is 71cm tall.

The competition anthem was also launched. It is a bespoke composition that reflects the energy and the drive behind the tournament's branding which looks to emphasise that every game counts.

The anthem was recorded with a philharmonic orchestra and a choir singing in Latin. The classical components of the anthem are mixed together with electronic music to create a contemporary and exclusive brand. The anthem is activated across all platforms including TV sequences, when the players are entering the field of play and for ceremonial purposes.

The anthem was performed during the draw by the Opéra de Lausanne choir.