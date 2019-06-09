Bernardo Silva and Frenkie de Jong win Nations League awards

Player of the Tournament: Bernardo Silva (Portugal)



"Showed his level of quality in creating goals; his overall performance in the two games was outstanding. Had a positive influence on the team both in and out of possession."

Packie Bonner, UEFA Technical Observer

"I'm happy to have helped the team," said the Manchester City man. "Of course the most important thing was that Portugal won, but when you can add an individual award to it then that's also good. I'm really happy with my performance, not just here in the Nations League, but throughout this whole season. I'm happy to finish a brilliant season in this way, and now I will rest and try to do even better next season."

SOCAR Young Player of the Tournament*: Frenkie de Jong (Netherlands)

"Continues to show improvement as a young player and his development in this tournament will help him to mature again. Had a good tournament for a young player."

David Moyes, UEFA Technical Observer

*Players born after 1 January 1996 were eligible for this award