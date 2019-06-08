When is the UEFA Nations League final where you are?

UEFA Nations League final kick-off times ©UEFA.com

The eyes of the world will be on Porto's Estádio do Dragão when Portugal take on the Netherlands in the UEFA Nations League final on Sunday.

While the game kicks off at 19:45 local time, fans around the world will be setting their alarm clocks or staying up late to enjoy the biggest club match of the year. Wonder when it will start where you live? This graphic should help.