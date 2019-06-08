UEFA Nations League final: Who neutrals should support

Why people should support ...

Portugal Tournaments are always better when the home side does well. The atmosphere is electric, the locals wear a permanent smile and, of course, they are the European champions and everyone loves a winner.

Netherlands Think of Ajax's thrilling run to the UEFA Champions League semi-final; the Dutch are the national equivalent. Inventive and positive in possession, lightning-quick in transitioning from defence to attack.

Blend in with the fans ...

Log in for free to watch the highlights Ronaldo takes Portugal past Swiss

Portugal It may not be the biggest country (10.3 million population) but Portugal's fans are loyal and fiercely patriotic. You only needed to see Paris after the UEFA EURO 2016 triumph to see just how much they love their country.

Netherlands The Dutch fans are good-natured, boisterous, and turn up in orange garb ranging from sunglasses to three-piece suits and lion costumes. Just don't stand too close to the guy with the bass drum.

Player power

Portugal It does not take Einstein to work out that Cristiano Ronaldo is Portugal's go-to guy. Bernardo Silva has grown immeasurably as a player at Manchester City, while 19-year-old João Félix is one of European football's hottest properties after 15 goals and seven assists in Benfica's Portuguese Liga title campaign.

Log in for free to watch the highlights The Netherlands overcome England

Netherlands A team long famed for its attacking prowess, yet currently blessed with the most sought-after central defender in the world (Matthijs de Ligt) alongside probably the best (Virgil van Dijk).

Sing along ...

Portugal 'Pouco Importa', which translates as 'Little does it matter', has a catchy chorus: "São vocês, são vocês, o orgulho Português. Pouco importa, pouco importa se jogamos bem o mal, queremos é levar a taça para o nosso Portugal!" (It's you guys, it's you, Portuguese pride. Little does it matter, little does it matter if we play well or badly, we want to lift up the trophy for our Portugal). Trust me, it sounds better in Portuguese.

Netherlands The general thrust of "Hup, Holland Hup!" is that it's time for the lion to roar, but I much prefer the literal translation: "Don't leave the lion standing only in his vest."