Europe's top international scorers: Cristiano Ronaldo out in front

Cristiano Ronaldo became the first European to reach 100 international goals in autumn 2020 – and is now well out in front as both Europe's and the world's all-time leading scorer, marking his 200th Portugal appearance with an 89th-minute winner in Iceland on 20 June 2023 before rubber-stamping his side's place at UEFA EURO 2024 with two goals against Slovakia on 13 October 2023.

Ronaldo overtook Ferenc Puskás's European record of 84 national-team goals while starring for Portugal at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. He achieved his century with a free-kick against Sweden in Solna on 8 September 2020.

By then scoring twice at the climax of Portugal's European Qualifier with the Republic of Ireland on 1 September 2021, he established a new world record for international goals – overtaking the mark of previous record holder and ex-Iran forward Ali Daei.

Ronaldo has since taken his total to 131, becoming the first player to score in five World Cups with his goal against Ghana at the 2022 edition, and finding the net against a 47th national team with his double against Liechtenstein on the opening night of UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying.

1. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)* – 131 in 213 appearances

2. Ali Daei (Iran) – 108 goals in 148

3. Lionel Messi (Argentina)* – 109 in 187

4. Sunil Chhetri (India) – 94 in 151

5. Mokhtar Dahari (Malaysia) – 89 in 142



Europe's all-time top international goalscorers

Great Ronaldo Portugal goals

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)* – 131 goals in 213 appearances

Romelu Lukaku (Belgium)* – 85 in 119

Ferenc Puskás (Hungary & Spain) – 84 in 89

Robert Lewandowski (Poland)* – 84 in 153

Sándor Kocsis (Hungary) – 75 in 68

Miroslav Klose (Germany) – 71 in 137﻿

Gerd Müller (West Germany) – 68 in 62

Robbie Keane (Republic of Ireland) – 68 in 146﻿

Edin Džeko (Bosnia and Herzegovina)* – 65 in 134

Harry Kane (England)* – 66 in 98

Zlatan Ibrahimović (Sweden) – 62 in 122

Imre Schlosser (Hungary) – 59 in 68

﻿David Villa (Spain) – 59 in 98﻿

Aleksandar Mitrović (Serbia)* – 58 in 94

Olivier Giroud (France) – 57 in 137

Jan Koller (Czech Republic) – 55 in 91

Joachim Streich (East Germany) – 55 in 102

Wayne Rooney (England) – 53 in 120

Poul Nielsen (Denmark) – 52 in 38

Jon Dahl Tomasson (Denmark) – 52 in 112

Lajos Tichy (Hungary) – 51 in 72

Hakan Sükür (Türkiye) – 51 in 112

Thierry Henry (France) – 51 in 123

Robin van Persie (Netherlands) – 50 in 102

*still active

Home or away?

Sixty-three of Ronaldo's strikes have come at home (including the five he scored at UEFA EURO 2004 and the 2019 UEFA Nations League finals in Portugal), 39 away and 29 on neutral territory.

Win, lose or draw?

Ronaldo has scored in 85 games, with Portugal going on to win 72 of them. They have drawn six and lost seven.

One, two, three, four...

Ronaldo has hit ten hat-tricks, including two four-goal salvos. There have been 24 doubles, with the remaining 51 goals coming in single file.

Favourite opponents

11 Luxembourg

7 Lithuania, Sweden

6 Andorra, Hungary

5 Armenia, Latvia, Switzerland

At UEFA EURO 2020, Ronaldo opened his accounts against Germany and France but he has never registered against Italy or England.

Goals by competition

14 EURO finals

8 World Cup finals

8 Nations League

41 EURO qualifying

36 World Cup qualifying

2 Confederations Cup

22 Friendlies

Ronaldo scores first 'poker' for Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo key records

All-time top scorer in international matches: 131

Top scorer in EURO qualifying and tournaments: 55

Top scorer in EURO final tournaments: 14

Scored in most EURO final tournaments: 5

Most goals by a European in competitive internationals: 109

Most goals scored in European World Cup qualifying: 36

Scored in most World Cup final tournaments: 5

First goal in Nations League Finals: vs Switzerland (semi-finals, 05/06/2019, Porto) – and first hat-trick

Data correct as of 5 September 2024

