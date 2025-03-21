Europe's top international scorers: Cristiano Ronaldo out in front, Romelu Lukaku second, Robert Lewandowski third

Cristiano Ronaldo became the first European to reach 100 international goals in autumn 2020 – and is now well out in front as both Europe's and the world's all-time leading scorer, marking his 200th Portugal appearance with an 89th-minute winner in Iceland on 20 June 2023 before rubber-stamping his side's place at UEFA EURO 2024 with two goals against Slovakia on 13 October 2023.

Ronaldo overtook Ferenc Puskás's European record of 84 national-team goals while starring for Portugal at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. He achieved his century with a free-kick against Sweden in Solna on 8 September 2020.

By then scoring twice at the climax of Portugal's European Qualifier with the Republic of Ireland on 1 September 2021, he established a new world record for international goals – overtaking the mark of previous record holder and ex-Iran forward Ali Daei.

Ronaldo has since taken his total to 135, becoming the first player to score in five World Cups with his goal against Ghana at the 2022 edition, and finding the net against a 48th national team with his late winner against Scotland on Matchday 2 of the 2024/25 UEFA Nations League.

1. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)* – 135 in 218 appearances

2. Lionel Messi (Argentina)* – 112 in 191

3. Ali Daei (Iran) – 108 goals in 148﻿

4. Sunil Chhetri (India) – 94 in 151

5. Mokhtar Dahari (Malaysia) – 89 in 142



Europe's all-time top international goalscorers

Great Ronaldo Portugal goals

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)* – 135 goals in 218 appearances

Romelu Lukaku (Belgium)* – 86 in 121

Robert Lewandowski (Poland)* – 85 in 157

Ferenc Puskás (Hungary & Spain) – 84 in 89

Sándor Kocsis (Hungary) – 75 in 68

Miroslav Klose (Germany) – 71 in 137﻿

Harry Kane (England)* – 70 in 104

Gerd Müller (West Germany) – 68 in 62

Robbie Keane (Republic of Ireland) – 68 in 146﻿

Edin Džeko (Bosnia and Herzegovina)* – 67 in 140

Zlatan Ibrahimović (Sweden) – 62 in 122

Imre Schlosser (Hungary) – 59 in 68

Aleksandar Mitrović (Serbia)* – 59 in 98

﻿David Villa (Spain) – 59 in 98﻿﻿

Olivier Giroud (France) – 57 in 137

Jan Koller (Czech Republic) – 55 in 91

Joachim Streich (East Germany) – 55 in 102

Wayne Rooney (England) – 53 in 120

Poul Nielsen (Denmark) – 52 in 38

Jon Dahl Tomasson (Denmark) – 52 in 112

Lajos Tichy (Hungary) – 51 in 72

Hakan Sükür (Türkiye) – 51 in 112

Thierry Henry (France) – 51 in 123

Robin van Persie (Netherlands) – 50 in 102

*still active

Home or away?

Sixty-six of Ronaldo's strikes have come at home (including the five he scored at UEFA EURO 2004 and the 2019 UEFA Nations League finals in Portugal), 40 away and 29 on neutral territory.

Win, lose or draw?

Ronaldo has scored in 88 games, with Portugal going on to win 75 of them. They have drawn six and lost seven.

One, two, three, four...

Ronaldo has hit ten hat-tricks, including two four-goal salvos. There have been 25 doubles, with the remaining 53 goals coming in single file.

Favourite opponents

11 Luxembourg

7 Lithuania, Sweden

6 Andorra, Hungary

5 Armenia, Latvia, Switzerland

At UEFA EURO 2020, Ronaldo opened his accounts against Germany and France but he has never registered against Italy or England.

Goals by competition

14 EURO finals

8 World Cup finals

12 Nations League

41 EURO qualifying

36 World Cup qualifying

2 Confederations Cup

22 Friendlies

Ronaldo scores first 'poker' for Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo key records

All-time top scorer in international matches: 135

Top scorer in EURO qualifying and tournaments: 55

Top scorer in EURO final tournaments: 14

Scored in most EURO final tournaments: 5

Most goals by a European in competitive internationals: 112

Most goals scored in European World Cup qualifying: 36

Scored in most World Cup final tournaments: 5

First goal in Nations League Finals: vs Switzerland (semi-finals, 05/06/2019, Porto) – and first hat-trick

Data correct as of 21 March 2025

