Cristiano Ronaldo on top: Europe's top international scorer

Tuesday 8 September 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo's European record international tally is 99.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his 96th international goal, at home to Lithuania on 14 November 2019
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his 96th international goal, at home to Lithuania on 14 November 2019 AFP via Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo is Europe's all-time leading international marksman, scoring 15 more goals than second-placed Ferenc Puskás.

Iran's Ali Daei (109) is the only man in world football to have outscored him (sevenal women have reached 100 international goals with the world record Abby Wambach’s 194 for the United States and the European best of 128 held by Germany’s Birgit Prinz).

Ronaldo scores first 'poker' for Portugal

Europe's all-time top international goalscorers

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) – 99 goals in 164 appearances
Ferenc Puskás (Hungary & Spain) – 84 in 89
Sándor Kocsis (Hungary) – 75 in 68
Miroslav Klose (Germany) – 71 in 137
Gerd Müller (West Germany) – 68 in 62
Robbie Keane (Republic of Ireland) – 68 in 146
Zlatan Ibrahimović (Sweden) – 62 in 116
Robert Lewandowski (Poland) – 61 in 112
Imre Schlosser (Hungary) – 59 in 68
David Villa (Spain) – 59 in 98
Edin Džeko (Bosnia and Herzegovina) – 59 in 108
Jan Koller (Czech Republic) – 55 in 91
Joachim Streich (East Germany) – 55 in 102
Wayne Rooney (England) – 53 in 120
Poul Nielsen (Denmark) – 52 in 38
Romelu Lukaku (Belgium) – 52 in 85
Jon Dahl Tomasson (Denmark) – 52 in 112
Thierry Henry (France) – 51 in 123
Hakan Sükür (Turkey) – 51 in 112
Lajos Tichy (Hungary) – 51 in 72
Robin van Persie (Netherlands) – 50 in 102

Ronaldo scored four against Andorra
Ronaldo scored four against Andorra©AFP/Getty Images

How Ronaldo's international goals have come

  • Home or away?

Forty-seven of Ronaldo's strikes have come at home (including at UEFA EURO 2004 and the 2019 UEFA Nations League Finals in Portugal), 37 away and 15 on neutral territory.

  • Win, lose or draw?

Ronaldo has scored in 65 games, with Portugal going on to win 54 of them. They have drawn five and lost six.

  • One, two; a one, two, three, four
Cristiano Ronaldo: My Portugal story

Ronaldo has hit nine hat-tricks, including two four-goal salvos. There have been 14 doubles, with the remaining 42 goals coming in single file.

  • Favourite opponents

Ronaldo’s hat-trick against Lithuania in November 2019 took his tally against them to seven, more than any other country. Five of his haul have come against each of Andorra, Armenia, Latvia, Luxembourg and Sweden, with four apiece versus Estonia, Faroe Islands, Hungary and the Netherlands. He has never struck against France, Germany, Italy or England.

  • Records

Top scorer in UEFA European Championship, including qualifiers: 40
Top scorer in UEFA European Championship final tournaments: 9 (level with Michel Platini)
Scored in most UEFA European Championship final tournaments: 4
Most goals scored by a European in competitive internationals: 78
Most goals scored in European FIFA World Cup qualifying: 30
First goal in a UEFA Nations League Finals: v Switzerland (semi-finals, 05/06/2019, Porto) – and first hat-trick

Data correct as of 7 September 2020

