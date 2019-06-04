Return to Play: UEFA is preparing for the safe return of its elite competitions.

How to pronounce the players' names correctly

Tuesday 4 June 2019

UEFA.com gives a phonetic guide to the UEFA Nations League finalists.

UEFA.com's ongoing mission to ensure that the world's football fans get the players' names right is rebooted for the UEFA Nations League; read and learn!

ENGLAND

Dele Alli – Dell-ee (not 'Dell-eh')
Eric Dier – Dye-er (not 'Dee-er')
Tom Heaton – Hee-tun
Harry Maguire – Mag-wire

NETHERLANDS

Nathan Aké – Nat-an A-kay
Ryan Babel – Barble (not 'Bay-bell')
Steven Bergwijn – Stay-ven Berg-vane (not 'Berg-wine')
Marco Bizot – Bee-zott (not 'Bee-zoh')
Daley Blind – to rhyme with 'binned', not 'bind'
Jasper Cillessen – Yah-sper Silli-sen
Matthijs de Ligt – Mat-ice Dull-icht
Frenkie/Luuk de Jong – Duh-yong
Memphis Depay – Duh-pie (not 'Der-pay')
Marten de Roon – Der-own
Stefan de Vrij – Stay-fon Duh-fray
Hans Hateboer – Hat-uh-boor
Quincy Promes – Pro-mess
Davy Pröpper – Pruh-per
Kevin Strootman – Strote-man
Donny van de Beek – Farnder-bake

PORTUGAL

Beto – Bear-to
Bruno Fernandes – Fur-nandsh
Diogo Jota – Dee-ohg Zhotta
Dyego Sousa – So-zah
Gonçalo Guedes – Gon-sarlo Gair-diss
João Cancelo – Joo-wow Can-say-low
João Félix – Joo-wow Fay-lix
João Moutinho – Joo-wow Mo-teen-oo
José Fonte – Joe-zay Font (not 'font-eh')
José Sá – Joe-zay Sah
Mário Rui – Hoo-wee
Pepe – Pep (not 'Pep-eh')
Pizzi – Pizzy (not 'Pit-see')
Raphaël Guerreiro – Ge-ray-ro
Rúben Neves – Nev-sh
Rui Patrício – Hoo-wee Pa-tree-see-oh
William Carvalho – Car-val-yo

SWITZERLAND

Albian Ajeti – A-yeti
Josip Drmić – Yo-sip Dur-mitch
Remo Freuler – Froy-lah
Michael Lang – Mi-hile
Jacques-François Moubandje – Moo-ban-jay
Fabian Schär – Share
Haris Seferović – Sef-air-of-itch
Xherdan Shaqiri – Jer-dan Sha-chee-ree
Djibril Sow – Jib-ril Soh
Granit Xhaka – Jakka
Denis Zakaria – Der-knee Sack-aria
Steven Zuber – Tsoo-bah

