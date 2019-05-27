Nations League: finals squads confirmed
Monday 27 May 2019
Article summary
All four sides have confirmed their 23-man squads for the tournament, which kicks off on 5 June.
Article top media content
Article body
The inaugural UEFA Nations League Finals are set to begin on Wednesday 5 June and the four contenders have now confirmed their finals squads.
Teams had until ten days before the opening match (according to article 42.03 of the competition regulations) to name their final squads of 23.
England
Goalkeepers: Jack Butland (Stoke City), Tom Heaton (Burnley), Jordan Pickford (Everton)
Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Ben Chilwell (Leicester City), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Michael Keane (Everton), Harry Maguire (Leicester City), Danny Rose (Tottenham Hotspur), John Stones (Manchester City), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)
Midfielders: Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur), Ross Barkley (Chelsea), Fabian Delph (Manchester City), Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Declan Rice (West Ham)
Forwards: Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), Jesse Lingard (Manchester United), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Callum Wilson (Bournemouth)
Netherlands
Goalkeepers: Marco Bizot (AZ Alkmaar), Jasper Cillessen (Barcelona), Kenneth Vermeer (Feyenoord)
Defenders: Nathan Aké (Bournemouth), Daley Blind (Ajax), Stefan de Vrij (Internazionale Milano), Denzel Dumfries (PSV), Matthijs de Ligt (Ajax), Hans Hateboer (Atalanta), Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)
Midfielders: Frenkie de Jong (Ajax), Marten de Roon (Atalanta), Davy Pröpper (Brighton and Hove Albion), Kevin Strootman (Marseille), Donny van de Beek (Ajax), Tonny Vilhena (Feyenoord), Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool)
Forwards: Ryan Babel (Fulham), Steven Bergwijn (PSV Eindhoven), Luuk de Jong (PSV Eindhoven), Memphis Depay (Lyon), Quincy Promes (Sevilla)
Portugal
Goalkeepers: Beto (Göztepe), José Sá (Olympiacos), Rui Patrício (Wolverhampton Wanderers)
Defenders: João Cancelo (Juventus), Nélson Semedo (Barcelona), José Fonte (LOSC Lille), Pepe (Porto), Rúben Dias (Benfica), Raphaël Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund), Mário Rui (Napoli)
Midfielders: Danilo (Porto), Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers), William Carvalho (Real Betis), Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP), João Moutinho (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Pizzi (Benfica)
Forwards: Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), João Félix (SL Benfica), Gonçalo Guedes (Valencia), Rafa Silva (Benfica), Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus), Diogo Jota (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Dyego Sousa (Braga)
Switzerland
Goalkeepers: Yann Sommer (Mönchengladbach), Yvon Mvogo (Leipzig), Jonas Omlin (Basel)
Defenders: Manuel Akanji (Dortmund), Loris Benito (Young Boys), Nico Elvedi (Mönchengladbach), Michael Lang (Mönchengladbach), Kevin Mbabu (Young Boys), Jacques-François Moubandje (Toulouse), Ricardo Rodríguez (Milan), Fabian Schär (Newcastle)
Midfielders: Edimilson Fernandes (Fiorentina), Remo Freuler (Atalanta), Xherdan Shaqiri (Liverpool), Djibril Sow (Young Boys), Renato Steffen (Wolfsburg), Granit Xhaka (Arsenal), Denis Zakaria (Mönchengladbach), Steven Zuber (Stuttgart), Noah Okafor (Basel)
Forwards: Josip Drmić (Mönchengladbach), Haris Seferović (Benfica), Albian Ajeti (Basel)
FINALS DRAW AND SCHEDULE
Semi-finals
Wednesday 5 June: Portugal v Switzerland (Estádio do Dragão, Porto, 20:45CET)
Thursday 6 June: Netherlands v England (Estádio D. Afonso Henriques, Guimaraes, 20:45CET)
Match for third place
Sunday 9 June: Estádio D. Afonso Henriques, Guimaraes, 15:00CET
Final
Sunday 9 June: Estádio do Dragão, Porto, 20:45CET
Local time is one hour behind CET