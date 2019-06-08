Return to Play: UEFA is preparing for the safe return of its elite competitions.

Learn more >

Who can win a Champions League and Nations League double?

Saturday 8 June 2019

Only two players can still win an unprecedented UEFA Champions League and UEFA Nations League double.

Georginio Wijnaldum and Virgil van Dijk with the UEFA Champions League trophy in Madrid
Georginio Wijnaldum and Virgil van Dijk with the UEFA Champions League trophy in Madrid ©Getty Images

Just 18 players have ever won a European Cup and FIFA World Cup or UEFA European Championship double in the same year, with Raphaël Varane the latest member of an elite club following his triumphs with Real Madrid and France in 2018.

This month there is a new double up for grabs, with just two players still able to win the inaugural UEFA Nations League eight days after lifting the UEFA Champions League trophy with Liverpool: the Netherlands' Virgil van Dijk and Georginio Wijnaldum.

England had three hopefuls of their own – Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez and Jordan Henderson – before Gareth Southgate's side were beaten by the Dutch in their semi-final on Thursday. Switzerland's Xherdan Shaqiri's hopes of adding to his trophy from Madrid were ended by Portugal in their Nations League semi-final on Wednesday.

© 1998-2020 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Saturday 8 June 2019

Related Items

All you need to know: 2019 Finals
09/06/2019

LiveAll you need to know: 2019 Finals

Hosts Portugal won the inaugural UEFA Nations League finals, with the Netherlands second and England third.
All you need to know: 2019 Finals
09/06/2019

LiveAll you need to know: 2019 Finals

Hosts Portugal won the inaugural UEFA Nations League finals, with the Netherlands second and England third.
Top