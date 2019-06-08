Who can win a Champions League and Nations League double?

Just 18 players have ever won a European Cup and FIFA World Cup or UEFA European Championship double in the same year, with Raphaël Varane the latest member of an elite club following his triumphs with Real Madrid and France in 2018.

This month there is a new double up for grabs, with just two players still able to win the inaugural UEFA Nations League eight days after lifting the UEFA Champions League trophy with Liverpool: the Netherlands' Virgil van Dijk and Georginio Wijnaldum.

England had three hopefuls of their own – Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez and Jordan Henderson – before Gareth Southgate's side were beaten by the Dutch in their semi-final on Thursday. Switzerland's Xherdan Shaqiri's hopes of adding to his trophy from Madrid were ended by Portugal in their Nations League semi-final on Wednesday.