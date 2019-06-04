UEFA Nations League semi-final preview: Portugal v Switzerland

Hosts face Switzerland in first semi-final in Porto

Ronaldo set for competition debut after missing League Phase

Portugal have not lost competitive home match since 2014

Four of Switzerland's last nine games ended in defeat

All you need to know about the UEFA Nations League finals

Possible line-ups

Portugal: Rui Patrício; João Cancelo, Pepe, Rúben Dias, Raphael Guerreiro; Rúben Neves, William Carvalho, Bruno Fernandes; Bernardo Silva, Ronaldo, Gonçalo Guedes

Out: Danilo (suspended)

Switzerland: Sommer; Mbabu, Schär, Akanji, Rodríguez; Xhaka, Zakaria; Fernandes, Shaqiri, Zuber; Seferović

Out: none

Reporters' views

Joe Walker, Portugal (@UEFAcomJoeW)

Backed by what is bound to be a raucous home crowd, Portugal will fancy their chances of going one better than they did at UEFA EURO 2004 by claiming a major European tournament on home soil to go alongside their UEFA EURO 2016 triumph. Fernando Santos has a big call to make in who partners Cristiano Ronaldo up top, with wonderkid João Félix the fans' preferred option; older statesman Dyego Sousa is likely to be given the nod, though.



Matthew Howarth, Switzerland (@UEFAcomMattH)

Switzerland recovered from 2-0 down to beat Belgium and reach the UEFA Nations League Finals before surrendering a 3-0 lead against Denmark in UEFA EURO 2020 qualifying. Vladimir Petković's squad is laced with quality, but Die Nati often struggle to produce consistent performances over 90 minutes. Failure to do so against the hosts on Wednesday could prove costly.

What the coaches say

Fernando Santos, Portugal

It will be a very hard match, with two teams that like to hold onto the ball, that like possession. Switzerland also like to play long balls, utilising the characteristics of players like [Haris] Seferović; then there's [Xherdan] Shaqiri, who likes to hold the ball up. They are full of quality players. Our job is to think about ourselves … and to impose our game. The Portuguese national team, playing at home, want to bring joy to their fans.

Vladimir Petković, Switzerland

Portugal are certainly favourites, not just in this game, but for the tournament as a whole – they're at home and are European champions. They have the pedigree but so many times we've shown, and football has shown, that nothing is impossible. Maybe now Switzerland just need that final stamp, which we can fight for and earn against the top sides, by winning a tournament like this one.

Form guide

Portugal: DDDDWWWDLD

Switzerland: DWWLWLLWLD

Did you know?

Portugal are 12 competitive games unbeaten on home turf, since September 2014 and a 1-0 defeat by Albania.