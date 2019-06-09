Cristiano Ronaldo on winning Nations League on home soil

How do you feel after winning the first edition of the Nations League?

Cristiano Ronaldo: A lot of happiness! It was excellent, I'm very happy. Having won this trophy here in Portugal in front of the Portuguese people, for me this is a great honour.

And to have won it at home after what happened in 2004, losing the EURO final against Greece?

Excellent. As I said before, I'm very happy to win here. The Portuguese people deserve it. They've supported us right from the start of the two matches, against Switzerland and today, and this trophy is for all of them. It doesn't belong to the national team but all of Portugal.

The national team has had an injection of new blood. To what extent was this a chance to strengthen that process, and even more so with Ronaldo as captain?

The national team will continue, with or without Cristiano. I think the team has great potential. There are young players, players who over the years will become more mature and better.

I want to be part of this project because I feel good and I feel able to help the national team. But, as I said, I think the national team has the potential to continue to evolve and win more trophies.