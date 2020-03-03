2020/21 Nations League: Who will play who?
Tuesday 3 March 2020
Article summary
The groups for the 2020/21 Nations League have been confirmed following the draw.
Article top media content
Article body
The groups within each of the four leagues were decided by a draw on 3 March 2020 in Amsterdam.
The new league structure comprises 16 teams in Leagues A, B and C and seven teams in League D, as of the 2020/21 edition. The teams were allocated to leagues based on the overall ranking following the 2018/19 inaugural UEFA Nations League.
League A
Group A1: Netherlands, Italy, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Poland
Group A2: England, Belgium, Denmark, Iceland
Group A3: Portugal, France, Sweden, Croatia
Group A4: Switzerland, Spain, Ukraine, Germany
- The group winners will contest the UEFA Nations League Finals (semi-finals, match for third place and final) in June 2021 to become the second UEFA Nations League winners. One host country will be appointed from among the finalist teams.
- Teams who finish bottom of their groups will be relegated to League B.
League B
Group B1: Austria, Norway, Northern Ireland, Romania
Group B2: Czech Republic, Scotland, Slovakia, Israel
Group B3: Russia, Serbia, Turkey, Hungary
Group B4: Wales, Finland, Republic of Ireland, Bulgaria
- The group winners will gain promotion. Teams who finish bottom of their groups will be relegated to League C.
League C
Group C1: Montenegro, Cyprus, Luxembourg, Azerbaijan
Group C2: Georgia, North Macedonia, Estonia, Armenia
Group C3: Greece, Kosovo, Slovenia, Moldova
Group C4: Albania, Belarus, Lithuania, Kazakhstan
- Two League C teams will be relegated to League D for the third edition of the competition in 2022/23. Those two teams are determined by play-offs (home and away), to be played between the four fourth-ranked teams from each League C group.
League D
Group D1: Faroe Islands, Latvia, Andorra, Malta
Group D2: Gibraltar, Liechtenstein, San Marino
- The group winners will gain promotion.
Why the change of format?
This change to the format followed a consultation process which involved all of UEFA's 55 national associations and reflects upon their desire to further minimise the number of friendly matches. In addition, it enhances sporting fairness as all teams in the same group will play their last match on the same day and at the same time. Moreover, the number of competitive matches during the competition's league phase will increase from 138 to 162, thereby increasing the commercial value of the competition.
The successful concept of the Finals remains untouched, with the four group winners of League A playing each other to determine the UEFA Nations League winners.
2020/21 UEFA Nations League calendar
Matchday 1: 3–5 September 2020
Matchday 2: 6–8 September 2020
Matchday 3: 8–10 October 2020
Matchday 4: 11–13 October 2020
Matchday 5: 12–14 November 2020
Matchday 6: 15–17 November 2020
Finals draw: tbc
Finals: 2–6 June 2021