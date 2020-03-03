2020/21 Nations League: Who will play who?

The groups within each of the four leagues were decided by a draw on 3 March 2020 in Amsterdam.

The new league structure comprises 16 teams in Leagues A, B and C and seven teams in League D, as of the 2020/21 edition. The teams were allocated to leagues based on the overall ranking following the 2018/19 inaugural UEFA Nations League.

League A

The competition format has been adjusted

Group A1: Netherlands, Italy, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Poland

Group A2: England, Belgium, Denmark, Iceland

Group A3: Portugal, France, Sweden, Croatia

Group A4: Switzerland, Spain, Ukraine, Germany

The group winners will contest the UEFA Nations League Finals (semi-finals, match for third place and final) in June 2021 to become the second UEFA Nations League winners. One host country will be appointed from among the finalist teams.

Teams who finish bottom of their groups will be relegated to League B.

League B

Group B1: Austria, Norway, Northern Ireland, Romania

Group B2: Czech Republic, Scotland, Slovakia, Israel

Group B3: Russia, Serbia, Turkey, Hungary

Group B4: Wales, Finland, Republic of Ireland, Bulgaria

The group winners will gain promotion. Teams who finish bottom of their groups will be relegated to League C.

League C

Group C1: Montenegro, Cyprus, Luxembourg, Azerbaijan

Group C2: Georgia, North Macedonia, Estonia, Armenia

Group C3: Greece, Kosovo, Slovenia, Moldova

Group C4: Albania, Belarus, Lithuania, Kazakhstan

Two League C teams will be relegated to League D for the third edition of the competition in 2022/23. Those two teams are determined by play-offs (home and away), to be played between the four fourth-ranked teams from each League C group.

League D

Group D1: Faroe Islands, Latvia, Andorra, Malta

Group D2: Gibraltar, Liechtenstein, San Marino

The group winners will gain promotion.



Why the change of format?

This change to the format followed a consultation process which involved all of UEFA's 55 national associations and reflects upon their desire to further minimise the number of friendly matches. In addition, it enhances sporting fairness as all teams in the same group will play their last match on the same day and at the same time. Moreover, the number of competitive matches during the competition's league phase will increase from 138 to 162, thereby increasing the commercial value of the competition.

The successful concept of the Finals remains untouched, with the four group winners of League A playing each other to determine the UEFA Nations League winners.

2020/21 UEFA Nations League calendar

Matchday 1: 3–5 September 2020

Matchday 2: 6–8 September 2020

Matchday 3: 8–10 October 2020

Matchday 4: 11–13 October 2020

Matchday 5: 12–14 November 2020

Matchday 6: 15–17 November 2020

Finals draw: tbc

Finals: 2–6 June 2021

