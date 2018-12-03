Return to Play: UEFA is preparing for the safe return of its elite competitions.

Register your interest in UEFA Nations League Finals tickets

Monday 3 December 2018

The ticket application window for the Finals in Portugal will open early in 2019 exclusively via UEFA.com.

Register your interest in UEFA Nations League Finals tickets ©UEFA.com

The ticket application window for the inaugural 2019 UEFA Nations League Finals will open early in 2019 exclusively via UEFA.com.

TICKET PORTAL

Fans can register their interest at UEFA.com/tickets by selecting UEFA Nations League.

Matches
5 June: Portugal v Switzerland (Porto, 20:45CET)
6 June: Netherlands v England (Guimaraes, 20:45CET)
9 June: Match for third place (Guimaraes, 15:00CET)
9 June: Final (Porto, 20:45CET)

Local time is one hour behind CET

For ticket sales to the general public on UEFA.com, tickets will not be sold on a first-come, first-served basis. Instead, in the likely event that demand exceeds supply, a ballot will be conducted to allocate the tickets once the sales period has ended.

Ticket prices will be announced on the day of the application window opening, early in 2019.

Ticketing terms and conditions

All ticket holders are bound by the ticketing terms and conditions and UEFA will take action in case of any breaches. Online applications will be verified with the competent authorities to ensure that anyone banned from attending football matches cannot purchase tickets. Sales of tickets for the 2019 UEFA Nations League Finals will be conducted exclusively on UEFA.com. UEFA urges all football fans to refrain from purchasing tickets or hospitality packages from unauthorised sellers, agents or websites, as such tickets may be counterfeit or invalid and an unaware purchaser may be refused admission to the stadium.

