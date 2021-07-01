What are the lyrics to the UEFA Nations League Anthem?

The UEFA Nations League Anthem was composed by Giorgio Tuinfort and Franck van der Heijden, and recorded with the help of the Netherlands Radio Choir and the Radio Philharmonic Orchestra, which is based in the Dutch town of Hilversum.

The lyrics of the anthem are in Latin, and it was performed in public for the first time at the UEFA Nations League draw in Lausanne in January. The lyrics capture the unity of the supporters, plus the importance of the competition for the respective nations. "Even though the football players battle it out on the pitch, they still unite people," Tuinfort added. "For us, this is the most important message."

UEFA Nations League Anthem (lyrics with English translation)



Solum audax (Only the bold)

Solum fortis (Only the courageous)

Solum magnus (Only the great)

The Nations League

The story behind the Nations League anthem

Cui manet fortuna? (Who will have fortune?)

O, cui aeterna gloria? (Oh, who gets the eternal glory?)

Sit optimo victoria! (May the best win!)

Dies luxit (The time has come!)

Una! (Unite!)

Lude! (Play!)

Certa! (Struggle!)

Una! (Unite!)

Praesta! (Lead!)

Vince! (Win!)

Omnes gentes! (All people!)

Iunctae gentes! (People unite!)

Omnes gentes! (All people!)

Hanc in lucem (Stand in the light)

Omnes gentes! (All people!)

Fortes gentes! (Strong people!)

Una prodite (One purpose)

Excellite (Excel)

Omnes gentes! (All people!)

Iunctae gentes! (People unite!)

Omnes gentes! (All people!)

Consistite (Stand together)

Omnes gentes! (All people!)

Iunctae Nationes! (All nations unite!)

Dies venit (The time has come!)

O, dies luxit (Oh, new day!)

