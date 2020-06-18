2020 European football calendar
Thursday 18 June 2020
There is plenty to look forward to in the coming months.
For information only. All dates subject to change. Some events, including match and draw dates, still to be scheduled.
Finals in bold
January
27 January–5 February: FIFA Futsal World Cup qualifying elite round
29 January–1 February: UEFA Futsal EURO 2022 qualifying round
February
11/12 February: UEFA Youth League play-offs
13 February: UEFA Futsal EURO 2022 qualifying play-off & UEFA Women's Futsal 2021 qualifying draws, Nyon
14 February: UEFA Youth League knockout draw
18/19, 25/26 February: UEFA Champions League round of 16, first legs
20 February: UEFA Europa League round of 32, first legs
27 February: UEFA Europa League round of 32, second legs
28 February: UEFA Europa League round of 16 draw, Nyon
March
2 March: UEFA Executive Committee meeting, Amsterdam
3 March: UEFA Congress, Amsterdam
3 March: 2020/21 UEFA Nations League draw, Amsterdam
3/4 March: UEFA Youth League round of 16
5–11 March: UEFA Women's EURO 2021 qualifiers
10/11, 17/18 March: UEFA Champions League round of 16, second legs
12 March: UEFA Europa League round of 16, first legs
Following the spread of COVID-19 in Europe and related decisions made by different governments, all UEFA competition matches were postponed from 15 March.
The UEFA Executive Committee met via videoconference on 17 June and took several decisions regarding the regulations, format, calendar and venues for a variety of UEFA club and national team competitions moving forwards.
July
10 July: 2019/20 UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League quarter-final & semi-final draws, Nyon
August
5/6 August: 2019/20 UEFA Europa League round of 16, location TBC
7/8 August: 2019/20 UEFA Champions League round of 16, second legs, location TBC
8–11 August: 2020/21 UEFA Champions League preliminary round, single-leg ties
10/11 August: 2019/20 UEFA Europa League quarter-finals, single-legged ties, Cologne, Duisburg, Düsseldorf & Gelsenkirchen
12/13/14/15 August: 2019/20 UEFA Champions League quarter-finals, single-legged ties, Lisbon
16 August: UEFA Youth League round of 16, Nyon
16/17 August: 2019/20 UEFA Europa League semi-finals, single-legged ties, Cologne, Duisburg, Düsseldorf & Gelsenkirchen
18/19 August: 2019/20 UEFA Champions League semi-finals, single-legged ties, Lisbon
18/19 August: 2020/21 UEFA Champions League first qualifying round, single-leg ties
18/19 August: UEFA Youth League quarter-finals, Nyon
20 August: 2020/21 UEFA Europa League preliminary round, single-leg ties
21 August: 2020 UEFA Europa League final, Cologne
21/22 August: UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-finals, single-leg ties, Bilbao & San Sebastián
22 August: UEFA Youth League semi-finals, Nyon
23 August: 2020 UEFA Champions League final, Lisbon
25 August: UEFA Youth League final, Nyon
25/26 August: 2020/21 UEFA Champions League second qualifying round, single-leg ties
25/26 August: UEFA Women's Champions League semi-finals, single-leg ties, Bilbao & San Sebastián
27 August: 2020/21 UEFA Europa League first qualifying round, single-leg ties
30 August: UEFA Women's Champions League final, San Sebastián
31 August–8 September: UEFA European Under-19 Championship elite round
September
First week of September: UEFA Women's Champions League qualifying round draw, Nyon
3–8 September: UEFA Nations League, Matchdays 1 & 2
12–20 September: UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship elite round
15/16 September: UEFA Champions League third qualifying round, single-leg ties
17 September: UEFA Europa League second qualifying round, single-leg ties
22/23 September: UEFA Champions League play-offs, first legs
24 September: UEFA Super Cup, Budapest
24 September: UEFA Europa League third qualifying round, single-leg ties
29/30 September: UEFA Champions League play-offs, second legs
October
1 October: UEFA Champions League group stage draw, Athens
1 October: UEFA Europa League play-offs, single-leg ties
2 October: UEFA Europa League group stage draw, Athens
7–13 October: UEFA Women's Champions League qualifying round
8 October: UEFA EURO 2020 play-off semi-finals
8–11 October: UEFA Futsal Champions League finals, Barcelona
8–14 October: UEFA European Under-19 Championship group stage, Northern Ireland
8–14 October: UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship, Sweden
10/11 October: UEFA Nations League, Matchday 3
13/14 October: UEFA Nations League, Matchday 4
20/21 October: UEFA Champions League group stage, Matchday 1
20/21 October: UEFA Youth League group stage, Matchday 1
22 October: UEFA Europa League group stage, Matchday 1
27/28 October: UEFA Champions League group stage, Matchday 2
27/28 October: UEFA Youth League group stage, Matchday 2
29 October: UEFA Europa League group stage, Matchday 2
November
2–11 November: UEFA Futsal EURO 2022 qualifying play-offs
2–11 November: FIFA Futsal World Cup play-offs
3/4 November: UEFA Champions League group stage, Matchday 3
3/4 November: UEFA Youth League group stage, Matchday 3
5 November: UEFA Europa League group stage, Matchday 3
9–18 November: UEFA European Under-19 Championship semi-finals, final & FIFA U-20 World Cup play-off, Northern Ireland
11/12 November: UEFA Women's Champions League round of 32, first legs
12 November: UEFA EURO 2020 play-off finals
14/15 November: UEFA Nations League, Matchday 5
17/18 November: UEFA Nations League, Matchday 6
18/19 November: UEFA Women's Champions League round of 32, second legs
24/25 November: UEFA Champions League group stage, Matchday 4
24/25 November: UEFA Youth League group stage, Matchday 4
26 November: UEFA Europa League group stage, Matchday 4
December
1/2 December: UEFA Champions League group stage, Matchday 5
1/2 December: UEFA Youth League group stage, Matchday 5
3 December: UEFA Europa League group stage, Matchday 5
8/9 December: UEFA Champions League group stage, Matchday 6
8/9 December: UEFA Youth League group stage, Matchday 6
10 December: UEFA Europa League group stage, Matchday 6
14 December: UEFA Champions League round of 16, UEFA Europa League round of 32 & UEFA Youth League play-off draws, Nyon
*2019/21 UEFA European Under-21 Championship – Qualifying round to be concluded in September, October and November 2020
*UEFA Women's EURO 2021 – Qualifying round: remaining group stage matches to be played in FIFA women's international windows in September, October, November and December 2020.