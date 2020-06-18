2020 European football calendar

For information only. All dates subject to change. Some events, including match and draw dates, still to be scheduled.

Finals in bold

January

27 January–5 February: FIFA Futsal World Cup qualifying elite round

29 January–1 February: UEFA Futsal EURO 2022 qualifying round

The UEFA Champions League will be completed in August ©Getty Images

February

11/12 February: UEFA Youth League play-offs

13 February: UEFA Futsal EURO 2022 qualifying play-off & UEFA Women's Futsal 2021 qualifying draws, Nyon

14 February: UEFA Youth League knockout draw

18/19, 25/26 February: UEFA Champions League round of 16, first legs

20 February: UEFA Europa League round of 32, first legs

27 February: UEFA Europa League round of 32, second legs

28 February: UEFA Europa League round of 16 draw, Nyon

March

2 March: UEFA Executive Committee meeting, Amsterdam

3 March: UEFA Congress, Amsterdam

3 March: 2020/21 UEFA Nations League draw, Amsterdam

3/4 March: UEFA Youth League round of 16

5–11 March: UEFA Women's EURO 2021 qualifiers

10/11, 17/18 March: UEFA Champions League round of 16, second legs

12 March: UEFA Europa League round of 16, first legs

Following the spread of COVID-19 in Europe and related decisions made by different governments, all UEFA competition matches were postponed from 15 March.

The UEFA Executive Committee met via videoconference on 17 June and took several decisions regarding the regulations, format, calendar and venues for a variety of UEFA club and national team competitions moving forwards.

The UEFA Youth League finals are in August ©Getty Images

July

10 July: 2019/20 UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League quarter-final & semi-final draws, Nyon

August

5/6 August: 2019/20 UEFA Europa League round of 16, location TBC

7/8 August: 2019/20 UEFA Champions League round of 16, second legs, location TBC

8–11 August: 2020/21 UEFA Champions League preliminary round, single-leg ties

10/11 August: 2019/20 UEFA Europa League quarter-finals, single-legged ties, Cologne, Duisburg, Düsseldorf & Gelsenkirchen

12/13/14/15 August: 2019/20 UEFA Champions League quarter-finals, single-legged ties, Lisbon

16 August: UEFA Youth League round of 16, Nyon

16/17 August: 2019/20 UEFA Europa League semi-finals, single-legged ties, Cologne, Duisburg, Düsseldorf & Gelsenkirchen

18/19 August: 2019/20 UEFA Champions League semi-finals, single-legged ties, Lisbon

18/19 August: 2020/21 UEFA Champions League first qualifying round, single-leg ties

18/19 August: UEFA Youth League quarter-finals, Nyon

20 August: 2020/21 UEFA Europa League preliminary round, single-leg ties

21 August: 2020 UEFA Europa League final, Cologne

21/22 August: UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-finals, single-leg ties, Bilbao & San Sebastián

22 August: UEFA Youth League semi-finals, Nyon

23 August: 2020 UEFA Champions League final, Lisbon

25 August: UEFA Youth League final, Nyon

25/26 August: 2020/21 UEFA Champions League second qualifying round, single-leg ties

25/26 August: UEFA Women's Champions League semi-finals, single-leg ties, Bilbao & San Sebastián

27 August: 2020/21 UEFA Europa League first qualifying round, single-leg ties

30 August: UEFA Women's Champions League final, San Sebastián

31 August–8 September: UEFA European Under-19 Championship elite round

September

First week of September: UEFA Women's Champions League qualifying round draw, Nyon

3–8 September: UEFA Nations League, Matchdays 1 & 2

12–20 September: UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship elite round

15/16 September: UEFA Champions League third qualifying round, single-leg ties

17 September: UEFA Europa League second qualifying round, single-leg ties

22/23 September: UEFA Champions League play-offs, first legs

24 September: UEFA Super Cup, Budapest

24 September: UEFA Europa League third qualifying round, single-leg ties

29/30 September: UEFA Champions League play-offs, second legs

The 2020/21 UEFA Women's Champions League qualifiers take place in October ©AFP

October

1 October: UEFA Champions League group stage draw, Athens

1 October: UEFA Europa League play-offs, single-leg ties

2 October: UEFA Europa League group stage draw, Athens

7–13 October: UEFA Women's Champions League qualifying round

8 October: UEFA EURO 2020 play-off semi-finals

8–11 October: UEFA Futsal Champions League finals, Barcelona

8–14 October: UEFA European Under-19 Championship group stage, Northern Ireland

8–14 October: UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship, Sweden

10/11 October: UEFA Nations League, Matchday 3

13/14 October: UEFA Nations League, Matchday 4

20/21 October: UEFA Champions League group stage, Matchday 1

20/21 October: UEFA Youth League group stage, Matchday 1

22 October: UEFA Europa League group stage, Matchday 1

27/28 October: UEFA Champions League group stage, Matchday 2

27/28 October: UEFA Youth League group stage, Matchday 2

29 October: UEFA Europa League group stage, Matchday 2

November

2–11 November: UEFA Futsal EURO 2022 qualifying play-offs

2–11 November: FIFA Futsal World Cup play-offs

3/4 November: UEFA Champions League group stage, Matchday 3

3/4 November: UEFA Youth League group stage, Matchday 3

5 November: UEFA Europa League group stage, Matchday 3

9–18 November: UEFA European Under-19 Championship semi-finals, final & FIFA U-20 World Cup play-off, Northern Ireland

11/12 November: UEFA Women's Champions League round of 32, first legs

12 November: UEFA EURO 2020 play-off finals

14/15 November: UEFA Nations League, Matchday 5

17/18 November: UEFA Nations League, Matchday 6

18/19 November: UEFA Women's Champions League round of 32, second legs

24/25 November: UEFA Champions League group stage, Matchday 4

24/25 November: UEFA Youth League group stage, Matchday 4

26 November: UEFA Europa League group stage, Matchday 4



The UEFA Champions League last-16 draw is on 14 December ©UEFA via Getty Images

December

1/2 December: UEFA Champions League group stage, Matchday 5

1/2 December: UEFA Youth League group stage, Matchday 5

3 December: UEFA Europa League group stage, Matchday 5

8/9 December: UEFA Champions League group stage, Matchday 6

8/9 December: UEFA Youth League group stage, Matchday 6

10 December: UEFA Europa League group stage, Matchday 6

14 December: UEFA Champions League round of 16, UEFA Europa League round of 32 & UEFA Youth League play-off draws, Nyon

*2019/21 UEFA European Under-21 Championship – Qualifying round to be concluded in September, October and November 2020

*UEFA Women's EURO 2021 – Qualifying round: remaining group stage matches to be played in FIFA women's international windows in September, October, November and December 2020.