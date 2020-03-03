Nations League draw: How the 2020/21 groups line up
Tuesday 3 March 2020
Holders Portugal drew France, Sweden and Croatia, while Spain and Germany have been pooled together.
Portugal v France and Spain v Germany will be among the highlights of the League Phase of the 2020/21 UEFA Nations League after the draw was made in Amsterdam on Tuesday.
- Fixtures will be confirmed later
LEAGUE A
Group A1: Netherlands, Italy, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Poland
Group A2: England, Belgium, Denmark, Iceland
Group A3: Portugal (holders), France, Sweden, Croatia
Group A4: Switzerland, Spain, Ukraine, Germany
LEAGUE B
Group B1: Austria, Norway, Northern Ireland, Romania
Group B2: Czech Republic, Scotland, Slovakia, Israel
Group B3: Russia, Serbia, Turkey, Hungary
Group B4: Wales, Finland, Republic of Ireland, Bulgaria
LEAGUE C
Group C1: Montenegro, Cyprus, Luxembourg, Azerbaijan
Group C2: Georgia, North Macedonia, Estonia, Armenia
Group C3: Greece, Kosovo, Slovenia, Moldova
Group C4: Albania, Belarus, Lithuania, Kazakhstan
LEAGUE D
Group D1: Faroe Islands, Latvia, Andorra, Malta
Group D2: Gibraltar, Liechtenstein, San Marino
2020/21 Nations League calendar
Matchday 1: 3–5 September 2020
Matchday 2: 6–8 September 2020
Matchday 3: 8–10 October 2020
Matchday 4: 11–13 October 2020
Matchday 5: 12–14 November 2020
Matchday 6: 15–17 November 2020
Finals: 2/3 & 6 June 2021 (venue tbc)
Relegation play-offs: 24/25 & 28/29 March 2022