2020/21 Nations League: all the results

Wednesday 18 November 2020

Check out all the UEFA Nations League results from the 2020/21 league phase.

Wales were promoted to League A after a final-day defeat of Finland
All the results from the 2020/21 UEFA Nations League groups.

Final standings

MATCHDAY 6

Highlights: Belgium 4-2 Denmark
Wednesday 18 November
A1 Bosnia and Herzegovina 0-2 Italy
A1 Poland 1-2 Netherlands 
A2 Belgium 4-2 Denmark 
A2 England 4-0 Iceland
B1 Austria 1-1 Norway 
B1 Northern Ireland 1-1 Romania 
B2 Czech Republic 2-0 Slovakia
B2 Israel 1-0 Scotland
B3 Hungary 2-0 Turkey
B3 Serbia 5-0 Russia 
B4 Republic of Ireland 0-0 Bulgaria
B4 Wales 3-1 Finland
C2 Armenia 1-0 North Macedonia 
C2 Georgia 0-0 Estonia
C3 Greece 0-0 Slovenia 
C3 Kosovo 1-0 Moldova 
C4 Albania 3-2 Belarus
C4 Kazakhstan 1-2 Lithuania

Highlights: France 4-2 Sweden
Tuesday 17 November
A3 Croatia 2-3 Portugal 
A3 France 4-2 Sweden
A4 Spain 6-0 Germany 
A4 Switzerland vs Ukraine
C1 Luxembourg 0-0 Azerbaijan
C1 Montenegro 4-0 Cyprus 
D1 Andorra 0-5 Latvia
D1 Malta 1-1 Faroe Islands
D2 Gibraltar 1-1 Liechtenstein 

MATCHDAY 5

Highlights: Turkey 3-2 Russia
Sunday 15 November
A1 Netherlands 3-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina
A1 Italy 2-0 Poland 
A2 Belgium 2-0 England 
A2 Denmark 2-1 Iceland 
B1 Austria 2-1 Northern Ireland 
B1 Romania 3-0 Norway*
B2 Czech Republic 1-0 Israel 
B2 Slovakia 1-0 Scotland
B3 Turkey 3-2 Russia 
B3 Hungary 1-1 Serbia
B4 Bulgaria 1-2 Finland
B4 Wales 1-0 Republic of Ireland
C2 North Macedonia 2-1 Estonia
C2 Georgia 1-2 Armenia
C3 Moldova 0-2 Greece
C3 Slovenia 2-1 Kosovo 
C4 Albania 3-1 Kazakhstan 
C4 Belarus 2-0 Lithuania 

Highlights: Portugal 0-1 France
Saturday 14 November
A3 Portugal 0-1 France
A3 Sweden 2-1 Croatia 
A4 Germany 3-1 Ukraine
A4 Switzerland 1-1 Spain 
C1 Azerbaijan 0-0 Montenegro 
C1 Cyprus 2-1 Luxembourg 
D1 Malta 3-1 Andorra
D1 Latvia 1-1 Faroe Islands
D2 San Marino 0-0 Gibraltar 

MATCHDAY 4

Wednesday 14 October
A1 Italy 1-1 Netherlands
A1 Poland 3-0 Bosnia and Herzegovina 
A2 England 0-1 Denmark
A2 Iceland 1-2 Belgium
A3 Croatia 1-2 France 
A3 Portugal 3-0 Sweden
B1 Norway 1-0 Northern Ireland
B1 Romania 0-1 Austria
B2 Scotland 1-0 Czech Republic
B2 Slovakia 2-3 Israel
B3 Russia 0-0 Hungary
B3 Turkey 2-2 Serbia
B4 Finland 1-0 Republic of Ireland
B4 Bulgaria 0-1 Wales 
C2 Estonia 1-1 Armenia
C2 North Macedonia 1-1 Georgia
C3 Greece 0-0 Kosovo
C3 Moldova 0-4 Slovenia 
C4 Belarus 2-0 Kazakhstan
C4 Lithuania 0-0 Albania 

Highlights: Germany 3-3 Switzerland
Tuesday 13 October
A4 Germany 3-3 Switzerland 
A4 Ukraine 1-0 Spain
C1 Montenegro 1-2 Luxembourg
C1 Azerbaijan 0-0 Cyprus
D1 Latvia 0-1 Malta
D1 Faroe Islands 2-0 Andorra
D2 Liechtenstein 0-0 San Marino

MATCHDAY 3

Sunday 11 October
A1 Bosnia and Herzegovina 0-0 Netherlands 
A1 Poland 0-0 Italy 
A2 England 2-1 Belgium 
A2 Iceland 0-3 Denmark
A3 Croatia 2-1 Sweden
A3 France 0-0 Portugal
B1 Norway 4-0 Romania 
B1 Northern Ireland 0-1 Austria
B2 Israel 1-2 Czech Republic 
B2 Scotland 1-0 Slovakia 
B3 Russia 1-1 Turkey
B3 Serbia 0-1 Hungary
B4 Republic of Ireland 0-0 Wales
B4 Finland 2-0 Bulgaria
C2 Armenia 2-2 Georgia 
C2 Estonia 3-3 North Macedonia
C3 Greece 2-0 Moldova
C3 Kosovo 0-1 Slovenia
C4 Lithuania 2-2 Belarus
C4 Kazakhstan 0-0 Albania

Highlights: Ukraine 1-2 Germany
Saturday 10 October
A4 Spain 1-0 Switzerland
A4 Ukraine 1-2 Germany
C1 Luxembourg 2-0 Cyprus
C1 Montenegro 2-0 Azerbaijan
D1 Faroe Islands 1-1 Latvia
D1 Andorra 0-0 Malta
D2 Liechtenstein 0-1 Gibraltar

MATCHDAY 2

Tuesday 8 September
A2 Belgium 5-1 Iceland
A2 Denmark 0-0 England
A3 France 4-2 Croatia 
A3 Sweden 0-2 Portugal 
C1 Cyprus 0-1 Azerbaijan 
C1 Luxembourg 0-1 Montenegro 
C2 Armenia 2-0 Estonia
C2 Georgia 1-1 North Macedonia 
D2 San Marino 0-2 Liechtenstein

Highlights: Northern Ireland 1-5 Norway
Monday 7 September
A1 Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-2 Poland
A1 Netherlands 0-1 Italy 
B1 Austria 2-3 Romania
B1 Northern Ireland 1-5 Norway
B2 Czech Republic 1-2 Scotland
B2 Israel 1-1 Slovakia
C4 Kazakhstan 1-2 Belarus
C4 Albania 0-1 Lithuania

Sunday 6 September
A4 Spain 4-0 Ukraine 
A4 Switzerland 1-1 Germany
B3 Serbia 0-0 Turkey 
B3 Hungary 2-3 Russia 
B4 Wales 1-0 Bulgaria
B4 Republic of Ireland 0-1 Finland 
C3 Slovenia 1-0 Moldova 
C3 Kosovo 1-2 Greece
D1 Andorra 0-1 Faroe Islands
D1 Malta 1-1 Latvia

MATCHDAY 1

Highlights: Portugal 4-1 Croatia
Saturday 5 September
A2 Iceland 0-1 England
A2 Denmark 0-2 Belgium 
A3 Portugal 4-1 Croatia
A3 Sweden 0-1 France
C1 Azerbaijan 1-2 Luxembourg
C1 Cyprus 0-2 Montenegro 
C2 North Macedonia 2-1 Armenia
C2 Estonia 0-1 Georgia
D2 Gibraltar 1-0 San Marino

Friday 4 September
A1 Italy 1-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina 
A1 Netherlands 1-0 Poland 
B1 Norway 1-2 Austria
B1 Romania 1-1 Northern Ireland
B2 Scotland 1-1 Israel 
B2 Slovakia 1-3 Czech Republic
C4 Belarus 0-2 Albania 
C4 Lithuania 0-2 Kazakhstan

Highlights: Germany 1-1 Spain
Thursday 3 September
A4 Germany 1-1 Spain
A4 Ukraine 2-1 Switzerland 
B3 Russia 3-1 Serbia
B3 Turkey 0-1 Hungary
B4 Bulgaria 1-1 Republic of Ireland
B4 Finland 0-1 Wales
C3 Moldova 1-1 Kosovo 
C3 Slovenia 0-0 Greece
D1 Faroe Islands 3-2 Malta 
D1 Latvia 0-0 Andorra 

When are the finals?

The dates for the 2020/21 UEFA Nations League final tournament were confirmed at a meeting of the UEFA Executive Committee in September 2020. The semi-finals will be played on 6 and 7 October 2021 with the final and third-place play-off to follow on 10 October.

Three associations with teams in Group A1 have declared an interest in hosting the tournament: Italy, Netherlands and Poland. In principle, the winner of this group (Italy) will be appointed as finals hosts.

The formal appointment of the host will be confirmed at the UEFA Executive Committee meeting on 3 December, followed by the draw of the semi-final and final pairings.

Meet the Nations League finalists

