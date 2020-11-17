2020/21 Nations League: all the fixtures and results
Tuesday 17 November 2020
The second edition of the UEFA Nations League is unfolding fast: see the results so far and games to come.
Keep up to speed with all the 2020/21 UEFA Nations League fixtures and results.Qualifying league tables
ISSUES SETTLED
Through to finals: France (Group A3), Spain (A4)
Promoted: Montenegro (C2), Faroe Islands (D1), Gibraltar (D2)
Relegated: Bosnia and Herzegovina (A1), Iceland (A2), Sweden (A3)
Relegation play-outs: Cyprus (C1), Estonia (C2)
MATCHDAY 1
Thursday 3 September
A4 Germany 1-1 Spain
A4 Ukraine 2-1 Switzerland
B3 Russia 3-1 Serbia
B3 Turkey 0-1 Hungary
B4 Bulgaria 1-1 Republic of Ireland
B4 Finland 0-1 Wales
C3 Moldova 1-1 Kosovo
C3 Slovenia 0-0 Greece
D1 Faroe Islands 3-2 Malta
D1 Latvia 0-0 Andorra
Friday 4 September
A1 Italy 1-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina
A1 Netherlands 1-0 Poland
B1 Norway 1-2 Austria
B1 Romania 1-1 Northern Ireland
B2 Scotland 1-1 Israel
B2 Slovakia 1-3 Czech Republic
C4 Belarus 0-2 Albania
C4 Lithuania 0-2 Kazakhstan
Saturday 5 September
A2 Iceland 0-1 England
A2 Denmark 0-2 Belgium
A3 Portugal 4-1 Croatia
A3 Sweden 0-1 France
C1 Azerbaijan 1-2 Luxembourg
C1 Cyprus 0-2 Montenegro
C2 North Macedonia 2-1 Armenia
C2 Estonia 0-1 Georgia
D2 Gibraltar 1-0 San Marino
MATCHDAY 2
Sunday 6 September
A4 Spain 4-0 Ukraine
A4 Switzerland 1-1 Germany
B3 Serbia 0-0 Turkey
B3 Hungary 2-3 Russia
B4 Wales 1-0 Bulgaria
B4 Republic of Ireland 0-1 Finland
C3 Slovenia 1-0 Moldova
C3 Kosovo 1-2 Greece
D1 Andorra 0-1 Faroe Islands
D1 Malta 1-1 Latvia
Monday 7 September
A1 Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-2 Poland
A1 Netherlands 0-1 Italy
B1 Austria 2-3 Romania
B1 Northern Ireland 1-5 Norway
B2 Czech Republic 1-2 Scotland
B2 Israel 1-1 Slovakia
C4 Kazakhstan 1-2 Belarus
C4 Albania 0-1 Lithuania
Tuesday 8 September
A2 Belgium 5-1 Iceland
A2 Denmark 0-0 England
A3 France 4-2 Croatia
A3 Sweden 0-2 Portugal
C1 Cyprus 0-1 Azerbaijan
C1 Luxembourg 0-1 Montenegro
C2 Armenia 2-0 Estonia
C2 Georgia 1-1 North Macedonia
D2 San Marino 0-2 Liechtenstein
MATCHDAY 3
Saturday 10 October
A4 Spain 1-0 Switzerland
A4 Ukraine 1-2 Germany
C1 Luxembourg 2-0 Cyprus
C1 Montenegro 2-0 Azerbaijan
D1 Faroe Islands 1-1 Latvia
D1 Andorra 0-0 Malta
D2 Liechtenstein 0-1 Gibraltar
Sunday 11 October
A1 Bosnia and Herzegovina 0-0 Netherlands
A1 Poland 0-0 Italy
A2 England 2-1 Belgium
A2 Iceland 0-3 Denmark
A3 Croatia 2-1 Sweden
A3 France 0-0 Portugal
B1 Norway 4-0 Romania
B1 Northern Ireland 0-1 Austria
B2 Israel 1-2 Czech Republic
B2 Scotland 1-0 Slovakia
B3 Russia 1-1 Turkey
B3 Serbia 0-1 Hungary
B4 Republic of Ireland 0-0 Wales
B4 Finland 2-0 Bulgaria
C2 Armenia 2-2 Georgia
C2 Estonia 3-3 North Macedonia
C3 Greece 2-0 Moldova
C3 Kosovo 0-1 Slovenia
C4 Lithuania 2-2 Belarus
C4 Kazakhstan 0-0 Albania
MATCHDAY 4
Tuesday 13 October
A4 Germany 3-3 Switzerland
A4 Ukraine 1-0 Spain
C1 Montenegro 1-2 Luxembourg
C1 Azerbaijan 0-0 Cyprus
D1 Latvia 0-1 Malta
D1 Faroe Islands 2-0 Andorra
D2 Liechtenstein 0-0 San Marino
Wednesday 14 October
A1 Italy 1-1 Netherlands
A1 Poland 3-0 Bosnia and Herzegovina
A2 England 0-1 Denmark
A2 Iceland 1-2 Belgium
A3 Croatia 1-2 France
A3 Portugal 3-0 Sweden
B1 Norway 1-0 Northern Ireland
B1 Romania 0-1 Austria
B2 Scotland 1-0 Czech Republic
B2 Slovakia 2-3 Israel
B3 Russia 0-0 Hungary
B3 Turkey 2-2 Serbia
B4 Finland 1-0 Republic of Ireland
B4 Bulgaria 0-1 Wales
C2 Estonia 1-1 Armenia
C2 North Macedonia 1-1 Georgia
C3 Greece 0-0 Kosovo
C3 Moldova 0-4 Slovenia
C4 Belarus 2-0 Kazakhstan
C4 Lithuania 0-0 Albania
MATCHDAY 5
Saturday 14 November
A3 Portugal 0-1 France
A3 Sweden 2-1 Croatia
A4 Germany 3-1 Ukraine
A4 Switzerland 1-1 Spain
C1 Azerbaijan 0-0 Montenegro
C1 Cyprus 2-1 Luxembourg
D1 Malta 3-1 Andorra
D1 Latvia 1-1 Faroe Islands
D2 San Marino 0-0 Gibraltar
Sunday 15 November
A1 Netherlands 3-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina
A1 Italy 2-0 Poland
A2 Belgium 2-0 England
A2 Denmark 2-1 Iceland
B1 Austria 2-1 Northern Ireland
B1 Romania vs Norway
B2 Czech Republic 1-0 Israel
B2 Slovakia 1-0 Scotland
B3 Turkey 3-2 Russia
B3 Hungary 1-1 Serbia
B4 Bulgaria 1-2 Finland
B4 Wales 1-0 Republic of Ireland
C2 North Macedonia 2-1 Estonia
C2 Georgia 1-2 Armenia
C3 Moldova 0-2 Greece
C3 Slovenia 2-1 Kosovo
C4 Albania 3-1 Kazakhstan
C4 Belarus 2-0 Lithuania
MATCHDAY 6
Tuesday 17 November
A3 Croatia 2-3 Portugal
A3 France 4-2 Sweden
A4 Spain 6-0 Germany
A4 Switzerland vs Ukraine
C1 Luxembourg 0-0 Azerbaijan
C1 Montenegro 4-0 Cyprus
D1 Andorra 0-5 Latvia
D1 Malta 1-1 Faroe Islands
D2 Gibraltar 1-1 Liechtenstein
Wednesday 18 November
C4 Albania vs Belarus (16:00)
C4 Kazakhstan vs Lithuania (16:00)
C2 Armenia vs North Macedonia (18:00)
C2 Georgia vs Estonia (18:00)
A1 Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Italy (20:45)
A1 Poland vs Netherlands (20:45)
A2 Belgium vs Denmark (20:45)
A2 England vs Iceland (20:45)
B1 Austria vs Norway (20:45)
B1 Northern Ireland vs Romania (20:45)
B2 Czech Republic vs Slovakia (20:45)
B2 Israel vs Scotland (20:45)
B3 Hungary vs Turkey (20:45)
B3 Serbia vs Russia (20:45)
B4 Republic of Ireland vs Bulgaria (20:45)
B4 Wales vs Finland (20:45)
C3 Greece vs Slovenia (20:45)
C3 Kosovo vs Moldova (20:45)
When are the finals?
The dates for the 2020/21 UEFA Nations League final tournament were confirmed at a meeting of the UEFA Executive Committee in September 2020. The semi-finals will be played on 6 and 7 October 2021 with the final and third-place play-off to follow on 10 October.
Three associations with teams in Group A1 have declared an interest in hosting the tournament: Italy, Netherlands and Poland. In principle, the winner of this group will be appointed as finals hosts.
The formal appointment of the host will be confirmed at the UEFA Executive Committee meeting on 3 December, followed by the draw of the semi-final and final pairings.