2020/21 Nations League: all the fixtures and results

2020/21 UEFA Nations League fixtures and results.



ISSUES SETTLED

Through to finals: France (Group A3), Spain (A4)

Promoted: Montenegro (C2), Faroe Islands (D1), Gibraltar (D2)

Relegated: Bosnia and Herzegovina (A1), Iceland (A2), Sweden (A3)

Relegation play-outs: Cyprus (C1), Estonia (C2)

MATCHDAY 1

Thursday 3 September

A4 Germany 1-1 Spain

A4 Ukraine 2-1 Switzerland

B3 Russia 3-1 Serbia

B3 Turkey 0-1 Hungary

B4 Bulgaria 1-1 Republic of Ireland

B4 Finland 0-1 Wales

C3 Moldova 1-1 Kosovo

C3 Slovenia 0-0 Greece

D1 Faroe Islands 3-2 Malta

D1 Latvia 0-0 Andorra

Friday 4 September

A1 Italy 1-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina

A1 Netherlands 1-0 Poland

B1 Norway 1-2 Austria

B1 Romania 1-1 Northern Ireland

B2 Scotland 1-1 Israel

B2 Slovakia 1-3 Czech Republic

C4 Belarus 0-2 Albania

C4 Lithuania 0-2 Kazakhstan

Saturday 5 September

A2 Iceland 0-1 England

A2 Denmark 0-2 Belgium

A3 Portugal 4-1 Croatia

A3 Sweden 0-1 France

C1 Azerbaijan 1-2 Luxembourg

C1 Cyprus 0-2 Montenegro

C2 North Macedonia 2-1 Armenia

C2 Estonia 0-1 Georgia

D2 Gibraltar 1-0 San Marino

MATCHDAY 2

Sunday 6 September

A4 Spain 4-0 Ukraine

A4 Switzerland 1-1 Germany

B3 Serbia 0-0 Turkey

B3 Hungary 2-3 Russia

B4 Wales 1-0 Bulgaria

B4 Republic of Ireland 0-1 Finland

C3 Slovenia 1-0 Moldova

C3 Kosovo 1-2 Greece

D1 Andorra 0-1 Faroe Islands

D1 Malta 1-1 Latvia

Monday 7 September

A1 Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-2 Poland

A1 Netherlands 0-1 Italy

B1 Austria 2-3 Romania

B1 Northern Ireland 1-5 Norway

B2 Czech Republic 1-2 Scotland

B2 Israel 1-1 Slovakia

C4 Kazakhstan 1-2 Belarus

C4 Albania 0-1 Lithuania



Tuesday 8 September

A2 Belgium 5-1 Iceland

A2 Denmark 0-0 England

A3 France 4-2 Croatia

A3 Sweden 0-2 Portugal

C1 Cyprus 0-1 Azerbaijan

C1 Luxembourg 0-1 Montenegro

C2 Armenia 2-0 Estonia

C2 Georgia 1-1 North Macedonia

D2 San Marino 0-2 Liechtenstein

MATCHDAY 3

Saturday 10 October

A4 Spain 1-0 Switzerland

A4 Ukraine 1-2 Germany

C1 Luxembourg 2-0 Cyprus

C1 Montenegro 2-0 Azerbaijan

D1 Faroe Islands 1-1 Latvia

D1 Andorra 0-0 Malta

D2 Liechtenstein 0-1 Gibraltar



Sunday 11 October

A1 Bosnia and Herzegovina 0-0 Netherlands

A1 Poland 0-0 Italy

A2 England 2-1 Belgium

A2 Iceland 0-3 Denmark

A3 Croatia 2-1 Sweden

A3 France 0-0 Portugal

B1 Norway 4-0 Romania

B1 Northern Ireland 0-1 Austria

B2 Israel 1-2 Czech Republic

B2 Scotland 1-0 Slovakia

B3 Russia 1-1 Turkey

B3 Serbia 0-1 Hungary

B4 Republic of Ireland 0-0 Wales

B4 Finland 2-0 Bulgaria

C2 Armenia 2-2 Georgia

C2 Estonia 3-3 North Macedonia

C3 Greece 2-0 Moldova

C3 Kosovo 0-1 Slovenia

C4 Lithuania 2-2 Belarus

C4 Kazakhstan 0-0 Albania

MATCHDAY 4

Tuesday 13 October

A4 Germany 3-3 Switzerland

A4 Ukraine 1-0 Spain

C1 Montenegro 1-2 Luxembourg

C1 Azerbaijan 0-0 Cyprus

D1 Latvia 0-1 Malta

D1 Faroe Islands 2-0 Andorra

D2 Liechtenstein 0-0 San Marino

Wednesday 14 October

A1 Italy 1-1 Netherlands

A1 Poland 3-0 Bosnia and Herzegovina

A2 England 0-1 Denmark

A2 Iceland 1-2 Belgium

A3 Croatia 1-2 France

A3 Portugal 3-0 Sweden

B1 Norway 1-0 Northern Ireland

B1 Romania 0-1 Austria

B2 Scotland 1-0 Czech Republic

B2 Slovakia 2-3 Israel

B3 Russia 0-0 Hungary

B3 Turkey 2-2 Serbia

B4 Finland 1-0 Republic of Ireland

B4 Bulgaria 0-1 Wales

C2 Estonia 1-1 Armenia

C2 North Macedonia 1-1 Georgia

C3 Greece 0-0 Kosovo

C3 Moldova 0-4 Slovenia

C4 Belarus 2-0 Kazakhstan

C4 Lithuania 0-0 Albania

MATCHDAY 5

Saturday 14 November



A3 Portugal 0-1 France

A3 Sweden 2-1 Croatia

A4 Germany 3-1 Ukraine

A4 Switzerland 1-1 Spain

C1 Azerbaijan 0-0 Montenegro

C1 Cyprus 2-1 Luxembourg

D1 Malta 3-1 Andorra

D1 Latvia 1-1 Faroe Islands

D2 San Marino 0-0 Gibraltar



Sunday 15 November



A1 Netherlands 3-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina

A1 Italy 2-0 Poland

A2 Belgium 2-0 England

A2 Denmark 2-1 Iceland

B1 Austria 2-1 Northern Ireland

B1 Romania vs Norway

B2 Czech Republic 1-0 Israel

B2 Slovakia 1-0 Scotland

B3 Turkey 3-2 Russia

B3 Hungary 1-1 Serbia

B4 Bulgaria 1-2 Finland

B4 Wales 1-0 Republic of Ireland

C2 North Macedonia 2-1 Estonia

C2 Georgia 1-2 Armenia

C3 Moldova 0-2 Greece

C3 Slovenia 2-1 Kosovo

C4 Albania 3-1 Kazakhstan

C4 Belarus 2-0 Lithuania



MATCHDAY 6

Tuesday 17 November

A3 Croatia 2-3 Portugal

A3 France 4-2 Sweden

A4 Spain 6-0 Germany

A4 Switzerland vs Ukraine

C1 Luxembourg 0-0 Azerbaijan

C1 Montenegro 4-0 Cyprus

D1 Andorra 0-5 Latvia

D1 Malta 1-1 Faroe Islands

D2 Gibraltar 1-1 Liechtenstein

Wednesday 18 November

C4 Albania vs Belarus (16:00)

C4 Kazakhstan vs Lithuania (16:00)

C2 Armenia vs North Macedonia (18:00)

C2 Georgia vs Estonia (18:00)

A1 Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Italy (20:45)

A1 Poland vs Netherlands (20:45)

A2 Belgium vs Denmark (20:45)

A2 England vs Iceland (20:45)

B1 Austria vs Norway (20:45)

B1 Northern Ireland vs Romania (20:45)

B2 Czech Republic vs Slovakia (20:45)

B2 Israel vs Scotland (20:45)

B3 Hungary vs Turkey (20:45)

B3 Serbia vs Russia (20:45)

B4 Republic of Ireland vs Bulgaria (20:45)

B4 Wales vs Finland (20:45)

C3 Greece vs Slovenia (20:45)

C3 Kosovo vs Moldova (20:45)

When are the finals?

The dates for the 2020/21 UEFA Nations League final tournament were confirmed at a meeting of the UEFA Executive Committee in September 2020. The semi-finals will be played on 6 and 7 October 2021 with the final and third-place play-off to follow on 10 October.

Three associations with teams in Group A1 have declared an interest in hosting the tournament: Italy, Netherlands and Poland. In principle, the winner of this group will be appointed as finals hosts.

The formal appointment of the host will be confirmed at the UEFA Executive Committee meeting on 3 December, followed by the draw of the semi-final and final pairings.