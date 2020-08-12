Nations League group stage in September, October and November

The 2020/21 UEFA Nations League group stage will be played on revised dates in September, October and November 2020.

The new schedule was announced following a meeting of the UEFA Executive Committee on Wednesday 17 June to discuss the new European football calendar in light of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The national team football windows of October and November 2020 will now feature triple-headers instead of double-headers, thus allowing the postponed UEFA EURO 2020 play-offs to be rescheduled for 8 October and 12 November.

The group stage matches of the 2020/21 UEFA Nations League will be played on the following dates: 3/4/5 and 6/7/8 September; 10/11 and 13/14 October; 14/15 and 17/18 November 2020.

Friendly matches will be played on 7/8 October and 11/12 November.

The full fixture schedule with confirmed dates and kick-off times is available here.

