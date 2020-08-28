Germany vs Spain Nations League preview: where to watch, team news

Germany face Spain in UEFA Nations League Group 4 in Stuttgart on Thursday 3 September at 20:45 CET.

Where to watch the game on TV

Squads

Germany

Goalkeepers: Baumann (Hoffenheim), Leno (Arsenal), Trapp (Frankfurt)

Defenders: Ginter (Mönchengladbach), Gosens (Atalanta), Kehrer (Paris) , Koch (Freiburg), Rüdiger (Chelsea), Schulz (Dortmund), Süle (Bayern), Tah (Leverkusen)

Midfielders: Brandt (Dortmund), Can (Dortmund), Draxler (Paris), Gündoğan (Man. City), Havertz (Leverkusen), Kroos (Real Madrid), Neuhaus (Mönchengladbach), Sané (Bayern), Serdar (Schalke),

Forwards: Werner (Chelsea), Waldschmidt (Benfica)

Spain

Goalkeepers: De Gea (Man. United), Kepa (Chelsea), Unai Simón (Athletic)

Defenders: Jesús Navas (Sevilla), Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Pau Torres (Villarreal), Diego Llorente (Real Sociedad), José Gayà (Valencia), Sergio Reguilón (Sevilla), Eric García (Man. City)

Midfielders: Fabián Ruiz (Nápoles), Thiago Alcántara (Bayern), Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Rodri (Man. City), Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad), Dani Olmo (Leipzig), Óscar Rodríguez (Real Madrid)

Forwards: Rodrigo (Leeds), Gerard Moreno (Villarreal), Adama Traoré (Wolves), Marco Asensio (Real Madrid), Ansu Fati (Barcelona), Ferran Torres (Man. City)

Previous meetings

• Germany’s record in 23 senior meetings with Spain is W9 D7 L7; sides last met in 2018 friendly in Dusseldorf; game ended 1-1.

• Last competitive encounter was in 2010 World Cup semi-finals; Spain won 1-0 in Durban. Teams also met in UEFA EURO 2008 final: Spain triumphed 1-0.

What the coaches say

Joachim Löw, Germany coach: "We are delighted to have our team back out on the pitch, and to be able to play international matches again. The past few months have been difficult for everybody. The coronavirus has put lives in danger, and we are currently living in a very strange time. We have to keep acting responsibly, but it is nice that I can get back to work with the team in the next few weeks."

Luis Enrique, Spain coach: "If the European Championship was to be played tomorrow, this would be my team. All players have to take a step forward, whether they are 17 years old or 19 years old or 33 years old. Ansu Fati is at a level in which he can be here with us. I want to see [Adama Traoré] training with us. He has improved a lot. He’s a diamond with a beastly potential."

Next up

Switzerland vs Germany – 6 September

Spain vs Ukraine – 6 September