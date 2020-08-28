Portugal vs Croatia Nations League preview: where to watch, team news

Portugal face Croatia in UEFA Nations League Group 3 in Porto on Saturday 5 September at 20:45 CET.

Where to watch the game on TV

Squads

Portugal

Goalkeepers: Anthony Lopes (Lyon), Rui Patrício (Wolves), Rui Silva (Granada)

Defenders: João Cancelo (Manchester City), Nélson Semedo (Barcelona), Domingos Duarte (Granada), José Fonte (LOSC Lille), Pepe (Porto), Rúben Dias (Benfica), Mário Rui (Napoli), Raphaël Guerreiro (Dortmund)

Midfielders: Danilo (Porto), Rúben Neves (Wolves), André Gomes (Everton), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Renato Sanches (LOSC Lille), João Moutinho (Wolves), Sérgio Oliveira (Porto)

Forwards: Diogo Jota (Wolves), André Silva (Eintracht Frankfurt), Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus), Francisco Trincão (Barcelona), Gonçalo Guedes (Valencia), João Félix (Atlético)

Croatia

Goalkeepers: Grbić (Atlético), Livaković (Dinamo Zagreb), Sluga (Luton)

Defenders: Barišić (Rangers), Ćaleta-Car (Marseille), Jedvaj (Leverkusen), Lovren (Zenit), Melnjak (Rizespor), Škorić (Osijek), Uremović (Rubin), Vida (Beşiktaş), Vrsaljko (Atlético)

Midfielders: Badelj (Lazio), Brozović (Inter), Kovačić (Chelsea), Pašalić (Atalanta), Vlašić (CSKA Moskva)

Forwards: Brekalo (Wolfsburg), Budimir (Mallorca), Čolak (Rijeka), Kramarić (Hoffenheim), Perišić (Bayern), Petković (Dinamo Zagreb), Rebić (AC Milan)

Previous meetings

• Portugal are unbeaten in five meetings with Croatia: four wins followed by 1-1 draw in sides' most recent encounter – friendly in Faro/Loulé in June 2019.



• Ivan Perišić’s goal in that match was Croatia’s first against Portugal; they have conceded eight in those games, and have yet to keep clean sheet against UEFA Nations League holders.

What the coaches say

Fernando Santos, Portugal coach: "These Nations League matches are ones we are aiming to win; we never set out without this goal in mind. But at the same time, I have to take advantage of this competition to start thinking about the EURO in 2021. Now there are two [debutants, Rui Silva and Trincão], next time maybe we’ll have more so we can fine-tune the team that will play at the EURO."

Zlatko Dalić, Croatia coach: "Our opponents can't be harder; in space of three days, we will play away against the European champions and then the world champions. We respect Portugal and France, but we have a lot of trump cards and we will certainly try to break the negative run we have against both teams. Results in the Nations League are important to us, but our priority is the health of players and preparation for the World Cup qualifiers and EURO 2020."

Next up

Sweden vs Portugal – 8 September

France vs Croatia – 8 September