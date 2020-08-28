Netherlands vs Poland Nations League preview: where to watch, team news

Netherlands face Poland in UEFA Nations League Group 1 in Amsterdam on Friday 4 September at 20:45 CET.

Squads

Netherlands

Goalkeepers: Bizot (AZ), Cillessen (Valencia), Krul (Norwich)

Defenders: Aké (Man. City), De Vrij (Inter), Dumfries (PSV), Hateboer (Atalanta), Schuurs (Ajax), Van Dijk (Liverpool), Veltman (Brighton), Wijndal (AZ)

Midfielders: Bergwijn (Tottenham), F. De Jong (Barcelona), De Roon (Atalanta), Fer (Feyenoord), Ihattaren (PSV), Strootman (Marseille), Van de Beek (Ajax), Wijnaldum (Liverpool)

Forwards: Babel (Galatasaray), L. De Jong (Sevilla), Depay (Lyon), Promes (Ajax)

Poland

Goalkeepers: Drągowski (Fiorentina), Fabiański (West Ham), Skorupski (Bologna), Szczęsny (Juventus)

Defenders: Bednarek (Southampton), Bereszyński (Sampdoria), Bochniewicz (Górnik Zabrze), Glik (Benevento), Jędrzejczyk (Legia), Karbownik (Legia), Kędziora (Dynamo Kyiv), Rybus (Lokomotiv Moskva), Walukiewicz (Cagliari)

Midfielders: Frankowski (Chicago Fire), Góralski (Kairat), Grosicki (West Brom), Jóźwiak (Lech Poznań), Kądzior (Dinamo Zagreb), Klich (Leeds), Krychowiak (Lokomotiv Moskva), Linetty (Torino), Moder (Lech Poznań). Szymański (Dinamo Moskva), Zieliński (Napoli)

Forwards: Buksa (New England Revolution), Milik (Napoli), Piątek (Hertha Berlin)

Previous meetings

• The Netherlands’ record in 15 games against Poland is W6 D6 L3. The Dutch are unbeaten in the last seven encounters (W4 D3) since a 2-0 EURO qualifying loss in Chorzow in May 1979.

• Poland have yet to win in seven games against the Dutch in the Netherlands (D5 L2).

What the coaches say

Dwight Lodeweges, Netherlands interim coach: "Ronald [Koeman] has gone but football life continues. It is very exciting but I have been around for a long time – it is not the start of my career. Two and a half years ago we started a nice trajectory and we all had our contributions – Ronald mainly in managing it while we were more involved in the groundwork. How are we going to play? How do we put the training together? That went very well and we will just continue."

Jerzy Brzęczek, Poland coach: "I spoke with Robert [Lewandowski] and we decided that it was a good time for him to have a longer rest. He will not join us for the September games. There is another intense season ahead for him, which will end with the European Championship, which is so important to us. Lewandowski remains a key player, our captain, but for the matches against the Netherlands and Bosnia and Herzegovina, we will have to cope without him."

Next up

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Poland – 7 September

Netherlands vs Italy – 7 September