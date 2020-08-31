Denmark vs Belgium Nations League preview: where to watch, team news

Denmark face Belgium in UEFA Nations League Group 2 in Copenhagen on Saturday 5 September at 20:45 CET.

Where to watch the game on TV

Squads

Denmark

Goalkeepers: Lössl (Everton), Rønnow (Frankfurt), Schmeichel (Leicester)

Defenders: Andersen (Lyon), Andreas Christensen (Chelsea), Dalsgaard (Brentford), Jørgensen (Fenerbahçe), Kjær (Milan), Mæhle (Genk),﻿ Vestergaard (Southampton)

Midfielders: ﻿Anders Christiansen (Malmö), Delaney (Dortmund), Eriksen (Inter), Højbjerg (Tottenham), Nørgaard (Brentford), Skov (Hoffenheim), Wass (Valencia)

Forwards: Braithwaite (Barcelona), Bruun Larsen (Hoffenheim), C﻿ornelius (Parma), Dolberg (Nice), Falk (Copenhagen),﻿﻿ Poulsen (Leipzig)

Belgium

Goalkeepers: Casteels (Wolfsburg), Courtois (Real Madrid), Mignolet (Club Brugge), Van Crombrugge (Anderlecht)

Defenders: Alderweireld (Tottenham), Castagne (Atalanta), Denayer (Lyon), Dendoncker (Wolves), Mechele (Club Brugge), Meunier (Dortmund), Vertonghen (Benfica)

Midfielders: Carrasco (Atlético), De Bruyne (Man. City), T Hazard (Dortmund), Praet (Leicester), Tielemans (Leicester), Vanaken (Club Brugge), Witsel (Dortmund)

Forwards: Dimata (Anderlecht), Doku (Anderlecht), E Hazard (Real Madrid), Lukaku (Inter), Mertens (Napoli), Trossard (Brighton), Verschaeren (Anderlecht)

Previous meetings

• Denmark's record in 13 meetings with Belgium is W6 D3 L4; teams last met in 2000, drawing 2-2 in friendly game in Copenhagen.

• Belgium are without victory in five matches in Denmark (D1 L4) since 2-1 EURO preliminary round win in Copenhagen in May 1971.

What the coaches say

Roberto Martínez, Belgium coach: "You don't replace a player like [Vincent] Kompany in one, two, three. His departure was a long-anticipated decision. We can only wish him all the best for the rest of his career. Unfortunately, you can't have players for 100 years. That's life. [Anderlecht forward Landry Dimata] is a No9 who's got a playing style we like to use."

Kasper Hjulmand, Denmark coach: "There are many unpredictable elements in games at this stage of the season, where many players have barely started training for the new campaign. We look forward to seeing Jacob [Bruun Larsen], who is far in his season preparation and is ready to show what he can do for the team."

Next up

Denmark vs England – 8 September

Belgium v Iceland – 8 September