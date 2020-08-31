Denmark vs Belgium Nations League preview: where to watch, team news
Monday 31 August 2020
Denmark face Belgium in UEFA Nations League Group 2 – all you need to know.
Denmark face Belgium in UEFA Nations League Group 2 in Copenhagen on Saturday 5 September at 20:45 CET.Denmark vs Belgium: live build-up
Where to watch the game on TV
Where to watch the game on TV
Squads
Denmark
Goalkeepers: Lössl (Everton), Rønnow (Frankfurt), Schmeichel (Leicester)
Defenders: Andersen (Lyon), Andreas Christensen (Chelsea), Dalsgaard (Brentford), Jørgensen (Fenerbahçe), Kjær (Milan), Mæhle (Genk), Vestergaard (Southampton)
Midfielders: Anders Christiansen (Malmö), Delaney (Dortmund), Eriksen (Inter), Højbjerg (Tottenham), Nørgaard (Brentford), Skov (Hoffenheim), Wass (Valencia)
Forwards: Braithwaite (Barcelona), Bruun Larsen (Hoffenheim), Cornelius (Parma), Dolberg (Nice), Falk (Copenhagen), Poulsen (Leipzig)
Belgium
Goalkeepers: Casteels (Wolfsburg), Courtois (Real Madrid), Mignolet (Club Brugge), Van Crombrugge (Anderlecht)
Defenders: Alderweireld (Tottenham), Castagne (Atalanta), Denayer (Lyon), Dendoncker (Wolves), Mechele (Club Brugge), Meunier (Dortmund), Vertonghen (Benfica)
Midfielders: Carrasco (Atlético), De Bruyne (Man. City), T Hazard (Dortmund), Praet (Leicester), Tielemans (Leicester), Vanaken (Club Brugge), Witsel (Dortmund)
Forwards: Dimata (Anderlecht), Doku (Anderlecht), E Hazard (Real Madrid), Lukaku (Inter), Mertens (Napoli), Trossard (Brighton), Verschaeren (Anderlecht)
Previous meetings
• Denmark's record in 13 meetings with Belgium is W6 D3 L4; teams last met in 2000, drawing 2-2 in friendly game in Copenhagen.
• Belgium are without victory in five matches in Denmark (D1 L4) since 2-1 EURO preliminary round win in Copenhagen in May 1971.
What the coaches say
Roberto Martínez, Belgium coach: "You don't replace a player like [Vincent] Kompany in one, two, three. His departure was a long-anticipated decision. We can only wish him all the best for the rest of his career. Unfortunately, you can't have players for 100 years. That's life. [Anderlecht forward Landry Dimata] is a No9 who's got a playing style we like to use."
Kasper Hjulmand, Denmark coach: "There are many unpredictable elements in games at this stage of the season, where many players have barely started training for the new campaign. We look forward to seeing Jacob [Bruun Larsen], who is far in his season preparation and is ready to show what he can do for the team."
Next up
Denmark vs England – 8 September
Belgium v Iceland – 8 September