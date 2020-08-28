Iceland vs England Nations League preview: where to watch, team news
Friday 28 August 2020
Article summary
Iceland face England in UEFA Nations League Group 2 – all you need to know.
Article top media content
Article body
Iceland face England in UEFA Nations League Group 2 in Reykjavik on Saturday 5 September at 18:00 CET.Iceland vs England: live build-up
Where to watch the game on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Nations League broadcast partner(s) here
Squads
Iceland
Goalkeepers: Gunnarsson (Brentford), Halldórsson (Valur), Kristinsson (Olympiacos), Rúnarsson (Dijon)
Defenders: Árnason (Víkingur), Eyjólfsson (Levski Sofia), Fjóluson (unattached), Hermannsson (Brøndby), Ingason (PAOK), Magnússon (CSKA Moskva), Sampsted (Bodø/Glimt), Skúlason (Oostende)
Midfielders: Anderson (Midtjylland), Baldursson (Bologna), Bjarnason (Brescia), Friðjónsson (Paderborn), Hallfreðsson (unattached), Pálsson (Darmstadt), Þorsteinsson (AGF), A Sigurðsson (CSKA Moskva), Traustason (Malmö)
Forwards: Sigþórsson (AIK), Böðvarsson (Millwall), Guðmundsson (AZ), Friðjónsson (Aalesunds)
England
Goalkeepers: Henderson (Man. United), Pickford (Everton), Pope (Burnley)
Defenders: Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Dier (Tottenham), Gomez (Liverpool), Keane (Everton), Mings (Aston Villa), Trippier (Atlético), Walker (Man. City), Coady (Wolves)
Midfielders: Foden (Man. City), Mount (Chelsea), Phillips (Leeds), Rice (West Ham), Ward-Prowse (Southampton), Maitland-Niles (Arsenal), Grealish (Aston Villa)
Forwards: Abraham (Chelsea), Greenwood (Man. United), Ings (Southampton), Kane (Tottenham), Sancho (Dortmund), Sterling (Man. City)
Previous meetings
• Iceland’s record in three meetings with England is W1 D1 L1; sides drew 1-1 in England’s only previous game in Reykjavik – June 1982 friendly.
• Iceland eliminated England in UEFA EURO 2016 round of 16, winning 2-1 in Nice.
What the coaches say
Erik Hamrén, Iceland coach: "I'm looking forward to starting playing games again. It has been a long time without games and it has been empty. I would have loved to have our great supporters here, especially when England is finally coming to Iceland. It's sad that there are no supporters but there are many strange things going on and there are difficult times for many in the world. We cannot complain too much. People are facing more difficult things in the world."
Gareth Southgate, England manager: "You are always questioning with those young players when is the right time to move them up, we felt now is a good time. We are a year away from a European Championship and let's see if they can start to break into that team, that squad. It gives us great competition for places, they are realistic challengers."
Next up
Denmark vs England – 8 September
Belgium v Iceland – 8 September