Ukraine vs Switzerland Nations League preview: where to watch, team news

Ukraine face Switzerland in UEFA Nations League Group 4 in Lviv on Thursday 3 September at 20:45 CET.

Where to watch the game on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Nations League broadcast partner(s) here

Squads

Provisional Ukraine squad

Goalkeepers: Bushchan (Dynamo Kyiv), Lunin (Real Madrid), Pyatov (Shakhtar)

Defenders: ﻿Bolbat (Shakhtar), Bondar (Shakhtar), Karavaev (Dynamo Kyiv), Kryvtsov (Shakhtar), ﻿Matviyenko (Donetsk), Mykhailychenko (Anderlecht), Plastun (Gent), Sobol (Brugge), Syrota (Dynamo Kyiv), Tymchyk (Dynamo Kyiv)

Midfielders: Bezus (Gent), Buyalskyi (Dynamo Kyiv), Kharatin (Ferencváros), Konoplyanka (Shakhtar), Kovalenko (Shakhtar), Makarenko (Kortrijk), Malinovskyi (Atalanta), Marlos (Shakhtar), Shaparenko (Dynamo Kyiv), Stepanenko (Shakhtar), Sydorchuk (Dynamo Kyiv), Tsygankov (Dynamo Kyiv), Yarmolenko (West Ham), Zinchenko (Manchester City)

Forwards: Yaremchuk (Gent), Júnior Moraes (Shakhtar), Supryaha (Dynamo Kyiv)

Switzerland

Goalkeepers: Mvogo (PSV), Omlin (Montpellier), Sommer (Mönchengladbach)

Defenders: Akanji (Dortmund), Benito (Bordeaux), Elvedi (Mönchengladbach), Lang (Mönchengladbach), Mbabu (Wolfsburg), Omeragić (Zürich), Rodríguez (Torino), Widmer (Basel)

Midfielders: Aebischer (Young Boys), Fassnacht (Young Boys), Sohm (Zürich), Sow (Frankfurt), Steffen (Wolfsburg), Xhaka (Arsenal), Zuber (Frankfurt)

Forwards: Ajeti (Celtic), Embolo (Mönchengladbach), Gavranović (Dinamo Zagreb), Seferović (Benfica), Vargas (Augsburg)

Previous meetings

• Sides are meeting for third time; both previous games ended in draws after 90 minutes; most recently, they drew 2-2 in 2010 friendly game in Geneva.

• Drew 0-0 in 2006 World Cup round of 16 in Cologne; Ukraine prevailed 3-0 on penalties (though Andriy Shevchenko missed Ukraine’s first).

What the coaches say

Andriy Shevchenko, Ukraine coach: "We deserve to be in League A, among the best teams. And we treat the Nations League as a very important competition where many young players will have the opportunity to prove themselves and compete for a place in our starting XI. We will be able to make some experiments and see who can help us at the EURO 2020 and World Cup qualifiers."

Vladimir Petković, Switzerland coach: "As always, we chose the best 23 players available. It was more difficult than ever before to make the selection, because the players have recently played a lot, very little, or not at all, depending on the country and league. But I was always well informed about how my players were doing. Now we are happy to finally get back together after such a long break and to play football, despite the unusual circumstances."

Next up

Switzerland vs Germany – 6 September

Spain vs Ukraine – 6 September