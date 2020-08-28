Italy vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Nations League preview: where to watch, team news
Friday 28 August 2020
Italy face Bosnia and Herzegovina in UEFA Nations League Group 1 – all you need to know.
Italy face Bosnia and Herzegovina in UEFA Nations League Group 1 in Florence on Friday 4 September at 20:45 CET.Italy vs Bosnia and Herzegovina: live build-up
Where to watch the game on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Nations League broadcast partner(s) here
Squads
Italy
Goalkeepers: Cragno (Cagliari), Donnarumma (Milan), Meret (Napoli), Sirigu (Torino)
Defenders: Acerbi (Lazio), Bastoni (Inter), Biraghi (Inter), Bonucci (Juventus), Caldara (Atalanta), Chiellini (Juventus), D'Ambrosio (Inter), Di Lorenzo (Napoli), Florenzi (Roma), Mancini (Roma), Pellegrini (Juventus), Spinazzola (Roma)
Midfielders: Barella (Inter), Bonaventura, Castrovilli (Fiorentina), Cristante (Roma), Jorginho (Chelsea), Gagliardini (Inter), Locatelli (Sassuolo), Pellegrini (Roma), Sensi (Inter), Tonali (Brescia), Zaniolo (Roma)
Forwards: Belotti (Torino), Bernardeschi (Juventus), Caputo (Sassuolo), Chiesa (Fiorentina), El Shaarawy (Shanghai Shenua), Immobile (Lazio), Insigne (Napoli), Kean (Everton), Lasagna (Udinese), Orsolini (Bologna)
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Goalkeepers: Begović (Bournemouth), Burić (Hapoel Haifa), Šehić (Konyaspor)
Defenders: Bičkačić (Hoffenheim), Cipetić (Široki Brijeg), Ćivić (Ferencváros), Kolašinac (Arsenal), Kovačević (Ferencváros), Kvržić (Kayserispor), Saničanin (Vojvodina), Šunjić (Dinamo Moskva), Todorović (Hajduk)
Midfielders: Bešić (Everton), Cimirot (Standard Liège), Duljević (Nîmes), Gojak (Dinamo Zagreb), Hadžiahmetović (Konyaspor), Hajradinović (Kasımpaşa), Lončar (Rijeka), Menalo (Dinamo Zagreb), Milošević (Konyaspor), Šabanadžović (AEK Athens), Stevanović (Servette), Višća (Başakşehir)
Forwards: Džeko (Roma), Hodžić (Fehérvár), Koljić (Universitatea Craiova)
Previous meetings
• Sides are meeting for fourth time; Italy’s record in past three encounters is W2 L1.
• Most recently, teams were paired in EURO 2020 qualifying; Italy won 2-1 in Turin, then 3-0 in Sarajevo.
What the coaches say
Dušan Bajević, Bosnia and Herzegovina coach: "Italy, Poland and the Netherlands are demanding opponents and it is difficult to predict what will happen. Our goal is to achieve the best possible placement and stay in League A. We believe in our players and we hope that we can achieve the results that we want. It will be difficult to play in front of empty stands. We are all used to a different picture. I hope that a solution to the coronavirus will be found as soon as possible."
Next up
Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Poland – 7 September
Netherlands vs Italy – 7 September