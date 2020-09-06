Sweden vs Portugal Nations League preview: where to watch, team news

Sweden face Portugal in UEFA Nations League Group 3 in Solna on Tuesday 8 September at 20:45 CET.

Where to watch the game on TV

Squads

Sweden

Goalkeepers: Olsen (Roma), Johnsson (Copenhagen), Nordfeldt (Gençlerbirliği)

Defenders: Augustinsson (Bremen), Bengtsson (Copenhagen), Helander (Rangers), Holmén (Willem II), Jansson (Brentford), Krafth (Newcastle), Lindelöf (Manchester United), Lustig (AIK)

Midfielders: Ekdal (Sampdoria), Forsberg (Leipzig), Kulusevski (Parma), Larsson (AIK), K Olsson (Krasnodar), Sema (Udinese), Svanberg (Bologna), Svensson (Seattle)

Forwards: Andersson (Union Berlin), Berg (Krasnodar), Guidetti (Alavés), Isak (Real Sociedad), Quaison (Mainz), Kiese Thelin (Malmö)﻿

Portugal

Goalkeepers: Anthony Lopes (Lyon), Rui Patrício (Wolves), Rui Silva (Granada)

Defenders: João Cancelo (Manchester City), Nélson Semedo (Barcelona), Domingos Duarte (Granada), José Fonte (LOSC Lille), Pepe (Porto), Rúben Dias (Benfica), Mário Rui (Napoli), Raphaël Guerreiro (Dortmund)

Midfielders: Danilo (Porto), Rúben Neves (Wolves), André Gomes (Everton), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), João Moutinho (Wolves), Sérgio Oliveira (Porto)

Forwards: Diogo Jota (Wolves), André Silva (Eintracht Frankfurt), Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus), Francisco Trincão (Barcelona), Gonçalo Guedes (Valencia), João Félix (Atlético)

Previous meetings

• Sweden’s record in 18 games against Portugal is W7 D6 L5; they won 3-2 in the sides’ most recent meeting, a 2017 friendly in Funchal.

• Portugal are unbeaten in six away games against Sweden (W4 D2) since a 3-0 World Cup qualifying loss in Solna in June 1981.

What the coaches say

Janne Andersson, Sweden coach: "I think we were worth more [than a 1-0 defeat in Saturday's game against France], and it hurts. Sometimes I would almost prefer to lose 3-0 than be so close and lose. To sit here and feel that we had France within reach is really hard. But as for the demands we place on the players regarding loyalty to the way they play, they did very well."

Fernando Santos, Portugal coach: "I thought the players could give [a performance like Saturday's 4-1 win against Croatia] given how they performed during the week, but it was difficult to guess. It was the same for both teams with players struggling a bit. We were up against great opponents and we delivered at 100%."

Next up

Croatia vs Sweden – 11 October

France vs Portugal – 11 October