Iceland vs Belgium Nations League preview: where to watch, team news

Iceland face Belgium in UEFA Nations League Group 2 in Reykjavik on Wednesday 14 October at 20:45 CET.

Where to watch the game on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Nations League broadcast partner(s) here

As they stand

• Sunday's 3-0 loss at home to Denmark leaves Iceland four points adrift at the foot of Group 2. Coach Erik Hamrén said Aron Gunnarsson, Alfred Finnbogason, Jóhann Gudmundsson and Ragnar Sigurdsson will not feature against Belgium.

• A 2-1 loss to England ended the Red Devils' 13-game unbeaten run (W12 D1), but they remain just a point adrift of the Group 2 leaders.



Previous meetings

Highlights: Belgium 5-1 Iceland

• Belgium have won all 12 of their previous meetings with Iceland, most recently beating them 5-1 in their first UEFA Nations League Group A2 encounter in September.

• Iceland at least scored; they had not done so in their previous eight competitive games against Belgium, since they lost 5-2 at home to the Red Devils in a 1957 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

What the coaches say

Erik Hamrén, Iceland coach: "It’s always disappointing to lose. [In Sunday's 3-0 defeat against Denmark] we knew that they would have more possession, but we defended well and got better chances. The first goal changed the game, and then we made a mistake in the second half where they scored another. After that it was very difficult."

Roberto Martinez, Belgium coach: "We played a very good first half [in the 2-1 defeat against England], but the second half was not good enough. And so you lose the game. Although, we had several good chances. It's a shame to lose."

Next up

15/11: Denmark vs Iceland

15/11: Belgium vs England