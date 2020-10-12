Croatia vs France Nations League preview: where to watch, team news
Monday 12 October 2020
Croatia face France in UEFA Nations League Group 3 – all you need to know.
Croatia face France in UEFA Nations League Group 3 in Zagreb on Wednesday 14 October at 20:45 CET.Croatia vs France: live build-up
Where to watch the game on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Nations League broadcast partner(s) here
As they stand
• Croatia picked up their first Group 3 points on Sunday with a 2-1 win against Sweden and are third in the section, four points adrift of their visitors.
• France missed a chance to pull three points clear at the top of the section when they were held to a 0-0 draw by Portugal on Sunday. Those sides top Group 3 with seven points.
Previous meetings
• France’s 4-2 win against Croatia in Group A3 in September means they remain unbeaten in seven meetings with their opponents: W5 D2.
• The scoreline in Saint-Denis was a significant one; Les Bleus had prevailed 4-2 against Croatia in their most recent encounter, the 2018 FIFA World Cup final at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.
What the coaches say
Zlatko Dalić, Croatia coach: "[In the 2-1 win against Sweden] as soon as we felt under pressure and our concentration was tested, we created problems for ourselves. Congratulations to the players. We did what was most important: we took three points. Our wish is to remain in the top tier of the Nations League. That's our goal, but we need more points to do that."
Didier Deschamps, France coach: “We can always do better. With the quality of the opposition we were facing [in Sunday's 0-0 draw against Portugal] we took precautions. It was more difficult for the attackers in this match and we needed to do better in the final third to win. The midfielders played very well in terms of being technically sound and complemented each other well."
Next up
14/11: Sweden vs Croatia
14/11: Portugal vs France