Who reached the Nations League finals? Who was promoted? Who was relegated?

Wednesday 18 November 2020

See the fates of the teams after the end of the UEFA Nations League groups.

Nations League tickets - meet the final four
Nations League tickets - meet the final four

Check out all the 2020 UEFA Nations League promotions and relegations.

How the groups ended


League A

Highlights: Spain 6-0 Germany
Highlights: Spain 6-0 Germany

Through to finals: Italy (Group A1), Belgium (A2), France (A3), Spain (A4). Finals 6 to 10 October 2021, venue confirmed on 3 December.

Stay in League A: Netherlands (A1), Poland (A1), Denmark (A2), England (A2), Portugal (A3), Croatia (A3), Germany (A4)

Relegated to League B: Bosnia and Herzegovina (A1), Iceland (A2), Sweden (A3)
Pending decision by UEFA’s Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body: Switzerland (A4), Ukraine (A4)

League B

Promoted to League A: Austria (B1), Czech Republic (B2), Hungary (B3), Wales (B4)

Stay in League B: Norway (B1), Romania (B1), Scotland (B2), Israel (B2), Russia (B3), Serbia (B3), Finland (B4), Republic of Ireland (B4)

Relegated to League C: Northern Ireland (B1), Slovakia (B2), Turkey (B3), Bulgaria (B4)

League C

Promoted to League B: Montenegro (C1), Armenia (C2), Slovenia (C3), Albania (C4)

Highlights: Estonia 3-3 North Macedonia
Highlights: Estonia 3-3 North Macedonia

Stay in League C: Luxembourg (C1), Azerbaijan (C1), North Macedonia (C2), Georgia (C2), Greece (C3), Kosovo (C3), Belarus (C4), Lithuania (C4)

Relegation play-outs: Cyprus (C1), Estonia (C2), Moldova (C3), Kazakhstan (C4)

Ties (24/25 & 28/29 March 2022): Kazakhstan vs Moldova, Cyprus vs Estonia (defeated teams in two-legged ties relegated to League D)

League D

Promoted to League C: Faroe Islands (D1), Gibraltar (D2)

Stay in League D: Malta (D1), Latvia (D1), Andorra (D1), Liechtenstein (D2), San Marino (D2)

© 1998-2020 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Wednesday 18 November 2020

Related Items

Nations League final standings
15/11/2020
Live

Nations League final standings

How the groups concluded after six matchdays of action.
All the Nations League results
18/11/2020
Live

All the Nations League results

Check out all the UEFA Nations League results from the 2020/21 league phase.
Nations League final standings
15/11/2020
Live

Nations League final standings

How the groups concluded after six matchdays of action.