Who reached the Nations League finals? Who was promoted? Who was relegated?
Wednesday 18 November 2020
Article summary
See the fates of the teams after the end of the UEFA Nations League groups.
Article top media content
Article body
Check out all the 2020 UEFA Nations League promotions and relegations.How the groups ended
League A
Through to finals: Italy (Group A1), Belgium (A2), France (A3), Spain (A4). Finals 6 to 10 October 2021, venue confirmed on 3 December.
Stay in League A: Netherlands (A1), Poland (A1), Denmark (A2), England (A2), Portugal (A3), Croatia (A3), Germany (A4)
Relegated to League B: Bosnia and Herzegovina (A1), Iceland (A2), Sweden (A3)
Pending decision by UEFA’s Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body: Switzerland (A4), Ukraine (A4)
League B
Promoted to League A: Austria (B1), Czech Republic (B2), Hungary (B3), Wales (B4)
Stay in League B: Norway (B1), Romania (B1), Scotland (B2), Israel (B2), Russia (B3), Serbia (B3), Finland (B4), Republic of Ireland (B4)
Relegated to League C: Northern Ireland (B1), Slovakia (B2), Turkey (B3), Bulgaria (B4)
League C
Promoted to League B: Montenegro (C1), Armenia (C2), Slovenia (C3), Albania (C4)
Stay in League C: Luxembourg (C1), Azerbaijan (C1), North Macedonia (C2), Georgia (C2), Greece (C3), Kosovo (C3), Belarus (C4), Lithuania (C4)
Relegation play-outs: Cyprus (C1), Estonia (C2), Moldova (C3), Kazakhstan (C4)
Ties (24/25 & 28/29 March 2022): Kazakhstan vs Moldova, Cyprus vs Estonia (defeated teams in two-legged ties relegated to League D)
League D
Promoted to League C: Faroe Islands (D1), Gibraltar (D2)
Stay in League D: Malta (D1), Latvia (D1), Andorra (D1), Liechtenstein (D2), San Marino (D2)