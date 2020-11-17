UEFA Nations League: state of play

All information in this article is subject to final confirmation from UEFA. These examples may not cover all potential situations.

Confirmed so far



Through to finals: France (Group A3), Spain (A4)

Promoted: Montenegro (C2), Faroe Islands (D1), Gibraltar (D2)

Relegated: Bosnia and Herzegovina (A1), Iceland (A2), Sweden (A3)

Relegation play-outs: Cyprus (C1), Estonia (C2)

LEAGUE A

Group A1

Highlights: Italy 1-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina

Wednesday: Bosnia and Herzegovina (2pts) vs Italy (9), Poland (7) v Netherlands (8)

Italy will reach the finals if they beat Bosnia and Herzegovina, or if they draw and the Netherlands do not beat Poland, or if the other game is drawn.

Netherlands will reach the finals if they beat Poland and Italy do not beat Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Poland will reach the finals if they beat the Netherlands and Italy lose to Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Bosnia and Herzegovina have been relegated.

Group A2

Wednesday: England (7) vs Iceland (0), Belgium (12) vs Denmark (10)

Belgium will reach the finals if they avoid defeat against Denmark.

Denmark will reach the finals if they beat Belgium.

England will finish third.

Iceland have been relegated.

LEAGUE B

Group B1

Norway’s UEFA Nations League fixture with Romania cannot take place.

Group B2

﻿Wednesday: Israel (5) vs Scotland (10), Czech Republic (9) vs Slovakia (4)

Scotland will be promoted if they beat Israel or if the Czech Republic do not beat Slovakia.

Czech Republic will be promoted if they beat Slovakia and Scotland do not beat Israel.

Israel will be relegated if they do not beat Scotland and Slovakia beat the Czech Republic.

Slovakia will be relegated unless they beat the Czech Republic and Israel do not beat Scotland.

Group B3

Highlights: Russia 3-1 Serbia

Wednesday: Serbia (3) vs Russia (8), Hungary (8) vs Turkey (6)

Russia will be promoted if they beat Serbia or if both games are drawn.

Hungary will be promoted if they beat Turkey and Russia do not beat Serbia, or if they draw with Turkey and Russia lose.

Turkey will be promoted if they beat Hungary and Russia do not beat Serbia. Turkey will be relegated if they lose to Hungary and Serbia beat Russia.

Serbia will be relegated unless they beat Russia and Turkey lose to Hungary.

Group B4

Wednesday: Republic of Ireland (2) vs Bulgaria (1), Wales (13) vs Finland (12)

Wales will be promoted if they avoid defeat against Finland.

Finland will be promoted if they beat Wales.

Republic of Ireland will be relegated if they lose to Bulgaria.

Bulgaria will be relegated unless they beat the Republic of Ireland.

LEAGUE C

Group C2

Highlights: North Macedonia 2-1 Armenia

Wednesday: Armenia (8) vs North Macedonia (9), Georgia (6) vs Estonia (2)

North Macedonia will be promoted if they avoid defeat against Armenia.

Armenia will be promoted if they beat North Macedonia.

Georgia cannot be promoted or relegated.

Estonia will go into the relegation play-outs.

Group C3

Wednesday: Kosovo (2) vs Moldova (1), Greece (11) vs Slovenia (13)

Slovenia will be promoted if they avoid defeat against Greece.

Greece will be promoted if they beat Slovenia.

Kosovo will go into the relegation play-outs if they lose to Moldova.

Moldova will go into the relegation play-outs unless they beat Kosovo.

Group C4

Wednesday: Kazakhstan (4) vs Lithuania (5), Albania (8) vs Belarus (10)

Belarus will be promoted if they avoid defeat against Albania.

Albania will be promoted if they beat Belarus.

Lithuania will go into the relegation play-outs if they lose to Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan will go into the relegation play-outs unless they beat Lithuania.

LEAGUE D

Both groups complete.