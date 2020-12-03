Nations League finals host confirmed: Milan and Turin to stage 2021 games

The UEFA Nations League finals will be staged at two of Italy’s most famous stadiums, the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium in Milan and Turin’s Juventus Stadium. UEFA.com takes a closer look.



Giuseppe Meazza Stadium, Milan

2016 final highlights: Real Madrid 1-1 Atlético (5-3 pens)

Originally known as the San Siro, after the district of Milan where it stands, the stadium was the idea of then-AC Milan president Piero Pirelli. Construction work started in 1925, with the venue opening officially on 19 September 1926, when 35,000 spectators saw Inter Milan beat AC Milan 6–3. Initially just home to AC Milan, Inter moved in to share the arena with their neighbours in 1947.

In 1980, the stadium was renamed in honour of two-time FIFA World Cup winner Giuseppe Meazza, who spent the bulk of his career with Inter but also represented Milan from 1940 to 1942. The most significant renovation works came ahead of the 1990 FIFA World Cup, giving the stadium a roof and and a third tier of seats. That raised the capacity to 85,000 (though it is now around 75,000).

The stadium hosted three 1934 World Cup games, three at the 1980 UEFA European Championship and six more at the 1990 World Cup, in addition to four European Cup and UEFA Champions League finals: in 1965 (when Inter were the winners), 1970 (Feyenoord), 2001 (Bayern) and 2016 (Real Madrid).

The Giuseppe Meazza has also been a venue for rugby games and boxing matches, alongside concerts by the likes of Bob Marley, Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen, David Bowie, Michael Jackson, the Rolling Stones, U2 and Madonna. It will stage the opening ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympics, which is taking place in Milan and Cortina D'Ampezzo.

Will host the semi-final between Italy and Spain on Wednesday 6 October as well as the final on 10 October.



Juventus Stadium

Juventus Stadium in Turin Juventus FC via Getty Images

The home of Turin giants Juventus was built on the site of the famous Stadio Delle Alpi, and opened in time for the start of the 2011/12 season, with a capacity of just over 41,000. For the opening game on 8 September 2011, Juventus took on the world's oldest professional football club, Notts County, who inspired their famous black-and-white striped shirts. The friendly ended 1–1, Luca Toni scoring the first goal in the new stadium.

Stephan Lichtsteiner got the first goal in a competitive game three days later against Parma. Juventus lost only three of their first 100 Serie A games at the new stadium, and have won the Scudetto a record nine consecutive times at their new home.

The stadium was the venue for the 2014 UEFA Europa League final, in which Sevilla beat Benfica on penalties. It will also host the 2022 UEFA Women's Champions League final.

Will host the semi-final between Belgium and France on 7 October as well as the match for third place on 10 October.