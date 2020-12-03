Nations League finals draw: Italy vs Spain, Belgium vs France
Thursday 3 December 2020
The draw has been made for October's finals in Italy, a straight knockout tournament featuring semi-finals, final and third-place play-off.
Finals draw and schedule*
Semi-finals
Wednesday 6 October: Italy vs Spain (San Siro, Milan)
Thursday 7 October: Belgium vs France (Juventus Stadium, Turin)
Match for third place
Sunday 10 October: Juventus Stadium, Turin (15:00 CET)
Final
Sunday 10 October: San Siro, Milan
*Kick-offs are 20:45 CET unless otherwise stated
Head-to-head records
Italy vs Spain
- Hosts' record vs Spain: W9 D12 L12
- Spain won last meeting between sides 3-0 in 2017
- Italy ended Spain's eight-year reign as EURO champions in 2016
Belgium vs France
- France's record vs Belgium: W25 D19 L30
- Belgium have won just two of sides' last 12 meetings
- Drew 3-3 in both teams' first international game in 1904
Potential final/match for third-place ties
Italy vs Belgium
- Hosts' record vs Belgium: W14 D4 L4
- Azzurri won 2-0 when sides met at UEFA EURO 2016
- Italy's home record vs Belgium: W7 D4 L1
Italy vs France
- Hosts' record vs France: W18 D8 L11
- France have lost just two of sides' last 13 meetings
- Les Bleus beat Italy 3-1 in a friendly before 2018 World Cup
France vs Spain
- France's record vs Spain: W12 D7 L16
- Spain have won five of sides' last seven meetings
- Spain's competitive record vs France: W2 D2 L5
Belgium vs Spain
- Belgium's record vs Spain: W5 D5 L12
- Spain have won sides' last five meetings, unbeaten in eight
- Belgium boss Roberto Martínez hails from north-east Spain
Any rules we need to know?
For the semi-finals and final, if scores are level at the end of normal time then there is extra time. If the scores are still level after the additional 30 minutes, it goes to a penalty shoot-out.
For the match for third place, there is no extra time. If the scores are level after the end of normal time, it goes to a penalty shoot-out.