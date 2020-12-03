Nations League finals draw: Italy vs Spain, Belgium vs France

Finals draw and schedule*



Semi-finals

Wednesday 6 October: Italy vs Spain (San Siro, Milan)

Thursday 7 October: Belgium vs France (Juventus Stadium, Turin)

Match for third place

Sunday 10 October: Juventus Stadium, Turin (15:00 CET)

Final

Sunday 10 October: San Siro, Milan

*Kick-offs are 20:45 CET unless otherwise stated

Head-to-head records

Nations League finals host cities

Italy vs Spain

Hosts' record vs Spain: W9 D12 L12

Spain won last meeting between sides 3-0 in 2017

Italy ended Spain's eight-year reign as EURO champions in 2016

Belgium vs France

France's record vs Belgium: W25 D19 L30

Belgium have won just two of sides' last 12 meetings

Drew 3-3 in both teams' first international game in 1904

Potential final/match for third-place ties

Italy vs Belgium

Hosts' record vs Belgium: W14 D4 L4

Azzurri won 2-0 when sides met at UEFA EURO 2016

Italy's home record vs Belgium: W7 D4 L1

The Nations League final four

Italy vs France

Hosts' record vs France: W18 D8 L11

France have lost just two of sides' last 13 meetings

Les Bleus beat Italy 3-1 in a friendly before 2018 World Cup

France vs Spain

France's record vs Spain: W12 D7 L16

Spain have won five of sides' last seven meetings

Spain's competitive record vs France: W2 D2 L5

Belgium vs Spain

Belgium's record vs Spain: W5 D5 L12

Spain have won sides' last five meetings, unbeaten in eight

Belgium boss Roberto Martínez hails from north-east Spain

Any rules we need to know?



Look back at the 2019 Nations League finals

For the semi-finals and final, if scores are level at the end of normal time then there is extra time. If the scores are still level after the additional 30 minutes, it goes to a penalty shoot-out.

For the match for third place, there is no extra time. If the scores are level after the end of normal time, it goes to a penalty shoot-out.