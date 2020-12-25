Top UEFA competition scorer of 2020: Romelu Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku was the top scorer in UEFA competition in 2020 with 16 goals across three tournaments for Inter and Belgium, two more than Erling Braut Haaland's tally for Dortmund and Norway.



Lukaku struck in all six of Inter's UEFA Europa League games last season, including in the final defeat against Sevilla, and scored twice both home and away against Borussia Mönchengladbach in the UEFA Champions League group stage. He also added five more in the UEFA Nations League to help seal Belgium's finals place.

Top scorers in UEFA competitions in 2020

Romelu Lukaku: Europa League Player of the 2019/20 Season

16: Romelu Lukaku (Inter/Belgium) – 4 UCL, 7 UEL, 5 UNL

14: Erling Braut Haaland (Dortmund/Norway) – 8 UCL, 6 UNL

11: Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal/England) – 3 UEL, 8 U21

10: Odsonne Édouard (Celtic/France) – 1 UCL, 5 UEL, 4 U21

10: Amine Gouiri (Lyon/Nice/France) – 4 UEL, 3 UYL, 3 U21

10: Diogo Jota (Wolves/Liverpool/Portugal) – 4 UCL, 3 UEL, 3 UNL

10: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern/Poland) – 8 UCL, 2 UNL

10: Tessa Wullaert (Anderlecht/Belgium) – 2 UWCL, 8 WEURO

9: Ferran Torres (Valencia/Manchester City/Spain) – 5 UCL, 4 UNL

8: Anna Anvegård (Rosengård/Sweden) – 3 UWCL, 5 WEURO

8: Olivier Giroud (Chelsea/France) – 5 UCL, 3 UNL

8: Pernille Harder (Wolfsburg/Chelsea/Denmark) – 5 UWCL, 3 WEURO

8: Mikael Ishak (Lech Poznań) – 8 UEL

8: Marie-Antoinette Katoto (Paris Saint-Germain/France) – 2 UWCL, 6 WEURO

8: Álvaro ﻿Morata (Atlético/Juventus/Spain) – 7 UCL, 1 UNL

8: Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain) – 8 UCL

8: Pizzi (Benfica) – 8 UEL

8: Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus/Portugal) – 6 UCL, 2 UNL

8: Timo Werner (Leipzig/Chelsea/Germany) – 4 UCL, 4 UNL



Haaland had a lot to live up to when he joined Dortmund last January off the back of eight UEFA Champions League group stage goals for Salzburg. But he scored two for his new club against eventual finalists Paris Saint-Germain in the round of 16, and then managed a joint-leading six in this season's group stage. He got six more in the UEFA Nations League, making him the league phase top scorer.

Taking third place is Eddie Nketiah, whose eight for England in UEFA European Under-21 Championship qualifying in 2020 lifted his tally for the whole campaign to 13, the highest in the competition for more than two decades. Nketiah also got three for Arsenal in the UEFA Europa League group stage.

Tessa Wullaert scored ten goals in UEFA women's competition in 2020 BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

Tessa Wullaert was the top scorer in UEFA women's competition in 2020 with ten goals, despite not playing any such game for club or country until 18 September. That day she registered a hat-trick for Belgium against Romania in UEFA Women's EURO 2022 qualifying, and in three further games added five more as the Red Flames qualified for the finals. On top of that, in November, playing her first UEFA Women's Champions League match since her summer return to Anderlecht from Manchester City, Wullaert struck twice against Linfield. In all, her ten goals took six appearances, with Wullaert scoring in five of them.



Previous ten years

2019 21 Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus/Portugal) – 7 UCL, 11 EQ, 3 UNL

2018 19: Daishawn Redan (Chelsea/Netherlands) – 8 UYL, 5 U19, 6 U17

2017 27: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid/Portugal) – 19 UCL, 8 EQ

2016 18: Ada Hegerberg (Lyon/Norway) – 9 UWCL, 7 WEURO, 2 WOLT

2015 20: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern München/Poland) – 11 UCL, 9 EQ

2014 17: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid/Portugal) – 13 UCL, 2 SCUP, 2 EQ

2013 15: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid/Portugal) – 15 UCL

2012 20: Vivianne Miedema (Netherlands) – 20 WU17

2011 17: Alexandra Lunca (Olimpia Cluj/Romania) – 2 UWCL, 9 WU19 6 WU17

2010= 16: Chimel Vita (Kremlin Bicêtre United) – 16 UFCL

2010= 16: Clayton Baptistella (Luparense/Montesilvano/Italy) – 12 UFCL, 4 FEURO

Teams listed are only those for which the player scored in UEFA competition that year.

Erling Braut Haaland celebrates a UEFA Champions League goal for Dortmund Getty Images

Key

EQ: European Qualifiers

FEURO: UEFA Futsal EURO (including qualifying)

SCUP: UEFA Super Cup

UCL: UEFA Champions League (including qualifying)

UEL: UEFA Europa League (including qualifying)

UFCL: UEFA Futsal Cup/UEFA Futsal Champions League

UNL: UEFA Nations League

UWCL: UEFA Women's Champions League

UYL: UEFA Youth League

U21: UEFA European Under-21 Championship (including qualifying)

U19: UEFA European Under-19 Championship (including qualifying)

U17: UEFA European Under-17 Championship (including qualifying)

WEURO: UEFA Women's EURO (including qualifying)

WOLT: UEFA Women's Olympic Qualifying Tournament

WU19: UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship (including qualifying)

WU17: UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship (including qualifying)

Qualifying for FIFA Women's World Cup and FIFA Futsal World Cup or FIFA World Cups prior to the introduction of the separately branded European Qualifiers do not count statistically as UEFA competition.