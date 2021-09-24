2021 Nations League finals: all the ticket details

General ticket sales for the 2021 UEFA Nations League finals in Milan and Turin will start exclusively on UEFA.com at 14:00 CET on Monday 27 September and will run until all tickets have been sold.

Italian authorities have confirmed stadium capacities of at least 50% for the four-match tournament, which takes place between 6 and 10 October. Each of the four participating national associations has been given an allocation of 3,000 tickets, reserved for their supporters. Sale of these tickets has been conducted by the relevant national associations.

Ticket pricing

Tickets reserved for the general public will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis. Fans can purchase up to two tickets per person.

The price categories available for the general public sales for the UEFA Nations League finals are:

Wednesday 6 October: Italy vs Spain (﻿San Siro, Milan, 20:45 CET)

Category 3: €10

Category 2: €30

Category 1: €70

Thursday 7 October: Belgium vs France (﻿Juventus Stadium, Turin, 20:45 CET)

Category 3: €10

Category 2: €20

Category 1: €40

Sunday 10 October: Match for third place (Juventus Stadium, Turin, 15:00 CET)

Category 3: €10

Category 2: €20

Category 1: €40

Sunday 10 October, Final (San Siro Stadium, Milan, 20:45 CET)

Category 3: €10

Category 2: €30

Category 1: €70

Accessibility tickets for disabled spectators are available for €10 (ticket priced at Category 3 rate and one companion ticket provided for free).

Stadium access

To enter the stadium, spectators aged 12 and over are required to present an EU Digital COVID Certificate, which requires one of the following conditions:

Full anti-COVID-19 vaccination with certificate of a completed and valid cycle of vaccination

Full recovery from COVID-19 during the previous six months

Negative result of a molecular or antigen swab test carried out within 48 hours before the match

Note: Fans who travel from abroad must comply with border entry restrictions and requirements enforced in Italy at the time. No exemptions will be made for ticket holders.

Ticket holder details

All ticket buyers must comply with the requirements of the Italian authorities in relation to the obligation to provide details of every ticket holder within a specific deadline. This must be done through the KEEP/TRANSFER functionality in the official UEFA Mobile Tickets app. The exact deadlines per match for assigning/transferring the tickets are outlined in this article.

The personal details of the ticket holder(s) will not be requested during the purchase. However, you will need to provide them through the UEFA Mobile Tickets app when the mobile tickets are distributed to you.

Mobile tickets

Tickets will be delivered via the official UEFA Mobile Tickets app. Ticket buyers will need to download the official app(s), which are available for Android and iPhone users.

With this app, fans who have tickets can securely download, transfer, keep and assign a guest a ticket, anytime and anywhere, on an iOS/Android smartphone.

More information about mobile tickets

A frequently asked questions section is available for fans on UEFA.com and includes explainer videos relating to the use of mobile tickets.

Ticketing terms and conditions

Tickets to the 2021 UEFA Nations League finals are sold subject to strict terms and conditions which prohibit any unauthorised resale or transfer and invalidate any tickets acquired or used in breach of the terms and conditions. All ticket holders are bound by these ticketing terms and conditions, and UEFA actively enforces these provisions. Online applications will be verified with the relevant authorities to ensure that anyone banned from attending football matches cannot purchase tickets. Sales of tickets to the general public for the 2021 UEFA Nations League finals will be conducted exclusively on UEFA.com. UEFA urges all football fans to refrain from purchasing tickets or hospitality packages from unauthorised sellers, agents or websites, as tickets obtained in breach of UEFA's terms and conditions will be invalid, and purchasers of such tickets may be refused admission to the stadium.