UEFA Nations League transport in Milan and Turin: How to get to and from the stadiums

The UEFA Nations League finals in Italy will take place at San Siro in Milan and Juventus Stadium in Turin.



Let us show you how to get to and from the venues.

Turin

Juventus Stadium in Turin NurPhoto via Getty Images

Turin is the Italian capital of coffee and chocolate, and has great food and exciting attractions. The tallest building in Italy, the Mole Antonelliana hosts the Cinema Museum while the city’s Egyptian Museum is the one of the best of its kind in the world.

Getting to Turin

Turin is the main city in the Piedmont region and is easily accessible from abroad. Perhaps the best option is to make good use of the high-speed trains that link the city with Milan and the rest of Italy, and the TGV line to Paris.

By plane

Turin International Airport lies 16km north of the city, with a 30-minute bus or train journey taking you into the centre, while a taxis into the city can be hailed from in front of the arrivals terminal.

Milan’s Malpensa and Linate Airports are approximately 100km from Turin, with a regular two-hour bus service taking passengers directly into the city. There is also a train service, but passengers for Turin would need to change in Milan.

By train

Frequent, comfortable, high-speed rail services to and from Turin are operated by two companies: visit www.trenitalia.it, www.italotreno.it for details. Multiple daily TGV services make the six-hour journey from Paris to Turin (visit www.sncf.fr to learn more), while less expensive regional services connect the city to other places in the region.

By car

Torino is easily accessible by road from neighbouring France and Switzerland, and is within five hours’ drive of Nice, Lyon and Geneva, though it is worth remembering that there are tolls to be paid to go through the alpine tunnels of Mont Blanc and Frejus.

Traffic on the Torino ring road can be very dense, particular during the morning and afternoon rush hours, and there are restrictions for access to the city centre.

There will be no parking for spectators at the stadium on matchdays, with visitors advised to leave their cars at the P+R Venchi Unica, where they can take a 15-minute shuttle bus to the stadium, or get to the city centre via Metro Line 1. A €5 daily ticket for the P+R Venchi Unica includes access to the urban public transport network and stadium shuttle bus for the day.

Getting to the stadium

Juventus Stadium is a 45-minute journey northwest of the city centre by public transport. The stadium gates open three hours before kick-off and fans are advised to come to the venue at least two hours before the match to enjoy the atmosphere and leave time for safety and security procedures.

Enhanced public transport services will serve the stadium for the finals, with the line 9b shuttle bus taking fans straight to the stadium from the Rivoli station on Metro Line 1. Those bus services will arrive at the southern side of the stadium on Corso Grosseto (see map).

These shuttle services will be extended to cater for the needs of spectators after the game and ensure that everyone can get back to the city centre and their accommodation. It is faster and cheaper to get a return ticket or daily travel pass; check out www.gtt.to.it or download the TO Move app for details.

Taxi

Well-signposted UEFA Nations League taxi ranks will be in operation on the west and north sides of stadium on matchdays. A one-way taxi from the city centre (or the airport) to the stadium should cost €20-30.

Note: not all taxis accept credit card payments. Taxis can be booked in advance by telephone (+39.011.57.30 or +39.011.57.37) or by downloading the Free Now, Wetaxi or itTaxi apps.

No bookings can be made after the match, so fans will need to queue at the taxi ranks.

Walking, bikes and scooters

Central Turin is good to explore on foot with 5km of covered pavements and arches connecting the public squares (piazza). The 6km walk from the city centre to the stadium will take around one and a half hours. The city has a network of cycle lanes and pedestrian areas, but the stadium is not yet on one of these routes; a bike or scooter journey to the stadium via the road network will take around 30 minutes, but there will be restrictions on parking bikes and scooters at the venue.

Travelling in groups

There are dedicated parking areas for organised groups near the stadium at P14 Druento and P15 Ferrara. Those areas will require advanced booking and will be subject to UEFA validation.

Travel tips

Travel light. Backpacks and large bags will not be allowed into the stadium, and neither will glass or plastic bottles. Read the terms and conditions printed on the back of your ticket carefully.

Milan

Stadio San Siro in Milan Getty Images

There are plenty of reasons to visit the capital of fashion: the Duomo and the neighbouring Galleria are key symbols of the city, while the Royal Palace and the Sforzesco Castle are just as impressive. It is easy to get from the city to the stadium by metro.

Getting to Milan

Milan is possibly the best-connected city in Italy, and has three major airports (MXP, LIN and BGY), all of which are around one hour’s journey from the city by public transport.

By plane

Milano International Airport Malpensa is a 45-minute train journey from the city centre via XP1 Trenord or a €10 direct bus service (book at Terravision.eu). Milano International Airport Linate is very close to the city centre and easily reachable by taxi or public transport.

By train

High-speed train connections from Milan reach Turin in 50 minutes and other major cities like Rome and Venice within three hours. Many cities abroad can be reached by train too: high-speed rail operators provide very frequent and comfortable services throughout the day (visit www.trenitalia.it or www.italotreno.it for details).

By car

Milan has good road connections with France, Switzerland and the rest of Italy, but parking restrictions within the city will be a challenge for visitors, who are advised to leave the cars at one of the P+R (park and ride) services close to the ring road. The P+Rs are connected to the metro system and are open from 05:30am 01:00am.

For supporters with seats in the northern sector of the stadium, the Molino Dorino, Bisceglie and Sesto 1°Maggio P+Rs are ideal as they connect directly with the M1 metro line stop at the venue.

Supporters in the southern sectors of the stadium will be better served by the P+Rs with links to the M2 or M3 metro lines, both of which have good connections with the M5 metro line stop at the stadium.

Getting to the stadium

The Giuseppe Meazza Stadium in San Siro is a 30-minute journey from the city centre by public transport. The stadium gates open three hours before kick-off and fans are advised to come to the venue at least two hours before the match to enjoy the atmosphere and leave time for safety and security procedures.

If your ticket is in the northern part of the stadium, aim for the M1 Lotto Fiera Milano; for those with tickets in the southern sectors, aim for the San Siro Stadio stop on line M5.

Transport services will be extended to cater for the needs of spectators after the game and ensure that everyone can get back to the city centre and their accommodation. It is faster and cheaper to get a return ticket or daily travel pass; check it out www.atm.it/en.

Taxi

A special taxi rank will be set up south of the stadium at Piazza Axum for UEFA Nations League games. A one-way taxi from central Milan to San Siro should cost €20-30.

Note: not all taxis accept credit card payments. Taxis can be booked in advance, including by telephone (+39.02.40.40, +39.02.69.69) or by downloading the Free Now, Wetaxi or itTaxi apps.

No bookings can be made after the match, so fans will need to queue at the taxi ranks.

Walking, bikes and scooters

Milan is ideal for exploring on foot and has a well-developed cycle path network. The Giuseppe Meazza Stadium in San Siro is 7km from the city centre – around 30 minutes away by bike, but there will be restrictions on parking bikes and scooters at the venue.

Travelling in groups

There are dedicated parking areas for organised groups near the stadium at P12 Caprilli and P13 Palatino. Those areas will require advanced booking and will be subject to UEFA validation.

Travel tips

Travel light. Backpacks and large bags will not be allowed into the stadium, and neither will glass or plastic bottles. Read the terms and conditions printed on the back of your ticket carefully.

Moving between Milan and Turin

High-speed train services between the cities take less than an hour and are very frequent. Check the train options here at www.trenitalia.it and www.italotreno.it. There are also less speedy regional train services between the cities operated by Trenitalia.