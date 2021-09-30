Nations League squads: France, Italy and Spain announce line-ups for October finals

France, Italy and Spain have submitted their squads for next week's UEFA Nations League finals.

These squads have been announced by the respective national associations and will be confirmed by UEFA following the 23:59 CET deadline on Thursday 30 September, until which point squads can be submitted or amended.

Should a listed player become seriously injured or ill before his team's first match in the finals, he may only be substituted if a doctor from the UEFA Medical Committee and the team doctor concerned both confirm that the injury or illness is sufficiently serious to prevent the player from taking part in the finals.

Subject to the final approval of the UEFA administration, this injured or ill player may be replaced on the list of 23 players registered for participation in the finals.

Any subsequent changes, because of injury or illness, will be reflected below.

Belgium Squad to follow.

France Goalkeepers: Benoît Costil (Bordeaux), Hugo Lloris (Tottenham), Mike Maignan (AC Milan) Defenders: Lucas Digne (Everton), Léo Dubois (Lyon), Lucas Hernández (Bayern), Presnel Kimpembe (Paris), Jules Koundé (Sevilla), Benjamin Pavard (Bayern), Dayot Upamecano (Bayern), Raphaël Varane (Manchester United) Midfielders: Matteo Guendouzi (Marseille), Theo Hernández (AC Milan), Paul Pogba (Manchester United), Adrien Rabiot (Juventus), Aurélien Tchouaméni (Monaco), Jordan Veretout (Roma) Forwards: Wissam Ben Yedder (Monaco), Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), Moussa Diaby (Leverkusen), Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid), Anthony Martial (Manchester United), Kylian Mbappé (Paris)

Italy Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris), Alex Meret (Napoli), Salvatore Sirigu (Genoa) Defenders: Francesco Acerbi (Lazio), Alessandro Bastoni (Inter), Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus), Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus), Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli), Emerson (Lyon), Rafael Tolói (Atalanta) Midfielders: Nicolò Barella (Inter), Bryan Cristante (Roma), Jorginho (Chelsea), Manuel Locatelli (Juventus), Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma), Matteo Pessina (Atalanta), Marco Verratti (Paris) Forwards: Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo), Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus), Federico Chiesa (Juventus), Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli), Giacomo Raspadori (Sassuolo)