Nations League squads: France, Italy and Spain announce line-ups for October finals

Thursday 30 September 2021

Check out the UEFA Nations League finals squads.

Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappé, Karim Benzema and Paul Pogba are all in the France squad
France, Italy and Spain have submitted their squads for next week's UEFA Nations League finals.

These squads have been announced by the respective national associations and will be confirmed by UEFA following the 23:59 CET deadline on Thursday 30 September, until which point squads can be submitted or amended.

Should a listed player become seriously injured or ill before his team's first match in the finals, he may only be substituted if a doctor from the UEFA Medical Committee and the team doctor concerned both confirm that the injury or illness is sufficiently serious to prevent the player from taking part in the finals.

Subject to the final approval of the UEFA administration, this injured or ill player may be replaced on the list of 23 players registered for participation in the finals.

Any subsequent changes, because of injury or illness, will be reflected below.

France

Goalkeepers: Benoît Costil (Bordeaux), Hugo Lloris (Tottenham), Mike Maignan (AC Milan)

Defenders: Lucas Digne (Everton), Léo Dubois (Lyon), Lucas Hernández (Bayern), Presnel Kimpembe (Paris), Jules Koundé (Sevilla), Benjamin Pavard (Bayern), Dayot Upamecano (Bayern), Raphaël Varane (Manchester United)

Midfielders: Matteo Guendouzi (Marseille), Theo Hernández (AC Milan), Paul Pogba (Manchester United), Adrien Rabiot (Juventus), Aurélien Tchouaméni (Monaco), Jordan Veretout (Roma)

Forwards: Wissam Ben Yedder (Monaco), Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), Moussa Diaby (Leverkusen), Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid), Anthony Martial (Manchester United), Kylian Mbappé (Paris)

Italy

Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris), Alex Meret (Napoli), Salvatore Sirigu (Genoa)

Defenders: Francesco Acerbi (Lazio), Alessandro Bastoni (Inter), Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus), Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus), Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli), Emerson (Lyon), Rafael Tolói (Atalanta)

Midfielders: Nicolò Barella (Inter), Bryan Cristante (Roma), Jorginho (Chelsea), Manuel Locatelli (Juventus), Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma), Matteo Pessina (Atalanta), Marco Verratti (Paris)

Forwards: Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo), Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus), Federico Chiesa (Juventus), Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli), Giacomo Raspadori (Sassuolo)

Spain

Goalkeepers: David de Gea (Manchester United), Robert Sánchez (Brighton), Unai Simón (Athletic)﻿

Defenders: Marcos Alonso (Chelsea), César Azpilicueta (Chelsea), Eric García (Barcelona), Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City), Iñigo Martínez (Athletic), Pedro Porro (Sporting CP), Sergio Reguilón (Tottenham), ﻿Pau Torres (Villarreal)

Midfielders: Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Pablo Fornals (West Ham), Gavi (Barcelona), Koke (Atlético), Marcos Llorente (Atlético), Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad), Pedri (Barcelona), Rodri (Manchester City) ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Forwards: ﻿Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), ﻿﻿Yeremi Pino (Villarreal), ﻿Pablo Sarabia (Sporting CP), Ferran Torres (Manchester City)

