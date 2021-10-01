UEFA Nations League finals: How the teams qualified
Friday 1 October 2021
Article summary
Belgium, France, Italy and Spain topped their League A groups in the second edition of the competition.
Article top media content
Article body
Hosts Italy face Spain and Belgium take on France for a place in the UEFA Nations League final.
See how all four teams earned their semi-final spots.
Italy's route to the finals
04/09/2020 Italy 1-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina
07/09/2020 Netherlands 0-1 Italy
11/10/2020 Poland 0-0 Italy
14/10/2020 Italy 1-1 Netherlands
15/11/2020 Italy 2-0 Poland
18/11/2020 Bosnia and Herzegovina 0-2 Italy
Roberto Mancini's men honed the template that would see them win UEFA EURO 2020 as they negotiated a dicey Group 1. The Azzurri gained just one victory from their opening four fixtures but it would prove crucial as Nicolò Barella scored the only goal against a Netherlands side that ultimately fell just short in the race for top spot. Assistant coach Alberico Evani said: "We look forward to facing the best teams in Europe in the finals."
Top scorer: Domenico Berardi (2)
Spain's route to the finals
03/09/2020 Germany 1-1 Spain
06/09/2020 Spain 4-0 Ukraine
10/10/2020 Spain 1-0 Switzerland
13/10/2020 Ukraine 1-0 Spain
14/11/2020 Switzerland 1-1 Spain
17/11/2020 Spain 6-0 Germany
A 1-0 loss in Ukraine was the only minor setback of Spain's Group 4 campaign, which came to a dramatic end in Seville. They needed a draw against Germany to confirm their place in the finals, but did rather better than that, Ferran Torres's hat-trick contributing to a 6-0 success – and Germany's heaviest competitive defeat of all time. "It was one of those rare nights when everything came off," said coach Luis Enrique.
Top scorer: Ferran Torres (4)
Belgium's route to the finals
05/09/2020 Denmark 0-2 Belgium
08/09/2020 Belgium 5-1 Iceland
11/10/2020 England 2-1 Belgium
14/10/2020 Iceland 1-2 Belgium
15/11/2020 Belgium 2-0 England
18/11/2020 Belgium 4-2 Denmark
The presence of Denmark and England in Group 2 represented a significant hurdle for the Red Devils, but while they lost 2-1 at Wembley, their subsequent 2-0 scalp of England teed them up for a 4-2 last-day triumph over the Danes and qualification. "We knew that a point would be enough, but you don’t want to risk it," said Romelu Lukaku as Belgium finished the group five points clear in pole position.
Top scorer: Romelu Lukaku (5)
France's route to the finals
05/09/2020 Sweden 0-1 France
08/09/2020 France 4-2 Croatia
11/10/2020 France 0-0 Portugal
14/10/2020 Croatia 1-2 France
14/11/2020 Portugal 0-1 France
17/11/2020 France 4-2 Sweden
With the teams level on ten Group 3 points going into their fifth game, France's second meeting with Portugal was settled by an N'Golo Kanté goal in Lisbon (only his second for the national side); head-to-read record duly confirmed Les Bleus' finals ticket with a match to spare. "Given the quality of the opposition, it's one of our best performances of recent times," said coach Didier Deschamps.
Top scorer: Olivier Giroud (3)